Pre-Orders Open for New iPad Air with M3 and Magic Keyboard, Available March 12

The new M3 iPad Air and Magic keyboard are now available for pre-order. Loaded with Apple Intelligence and a beefy Apple-produced chip, there are a few surprises in store for the Magic Keyboard as well. Those chomping at the bit to get hold of the latest and greatest need to look no further, as I show you where to place your order.

M3 iPad Air and Magic Keyboard Available for Pre-Order

The new M3 iPad Air is now available for pre-order. Along with the power of Apple’s M3, color options include Blue, Purple, Starlight, and Space Gray. Storage options range from 128GB all the way up to 1TB, and sizes include 11- and 13-inch models.

Photo Credit: Apple

Promising to deliver double the speed of the M1 chip, the M3 is also 3.5x faster than the A14 Bionic. Both models also arrive with a 12MP Center Stage front camera, Touch ID, USB-C, and more.

Prices for the iPad Air begin at $599 for the 11-inch and $799 for the 13-inch. Orders begin on March 4, with shipments beginning March 12. You can pre-order the new M3 iPad Air here.

Additionally, Apple has announced a new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air. Featuring a magnetic attachment to be a great companion for the new Air, it features USB-C charging, a larger trackpad, and a function row to control certain settings on-screen.

Color options for the keyboard include White, and prices begin at U.S. $269 for the 1-inch model and $319 for the 13-inch model.

Just like the iPad Air, pre-orders begin on March 3 and begin shipping on March 12. Pre-order the new Magic Keyboard here.