B&H Slashes $600 Off 14-Inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro (18GB/512GB), Deal Ends June 19

If you’ve been eyeing a future-proof Apple laptop that can handle your demanding workflows, we’ve spotted a steal deal for you. B&H has slashed a massive 30% off the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip, 18GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

You can score the Space Grey model for just $1,399, a jaw-dropping $800 off its original $1,999 price tag. The Silver option is available for an additional $100, but it remains a significant bargain for this level of performance.

The M3 Pro MacBook Pro might not be the most up-to-date machine, but it’s still one of the most capable Apple machines you can buy today. It boasts a premium, all-metal chassis, a vibrant 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, rich connectivity options (including Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI), and a solid 22-hour battery life, making it ideal for professionals and power users on the go.

Thanks to the power of Apple Silicon M3 Pro, this machine is more than capable of handling demanding tasks like video editing, graphic design, gaming, and more, with buttery-smooth performance and zero hiccups.

The 14-inch form factor makes an ultimate companion for those who need a balance of power and portability. With Apple Intelligence compatibility, this MacBook unlocks access to AI-powered tools like Writing Tools, Genmoji, and ChatGPT integration, keeping you on the cutting edge.

With premium specs, sleek design, and this rare discount, this is a limited-time deal that ends June 19. Make sure to act fast and grab one before it’s gone.