Daily Apple Deals: iPad (10th Gen) %15 Off, AirPods Pro 2 $50 Off, M4 iMac From $1190, and More

Here’s a roundup of the best deals on Apple products, including Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches, which you can grab today. With retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and B&H, there’s always something worth checking out.

Top 12 Apple Deals for Today

1. Apple iPad (10th Gen)

Image Source: Amazon

Save $54 on the 10th-generation Apple iPad, which boasts a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, this iPad delivers faster performance and improved efficiency compared to its predecessor. Enjoy crystal-clear video calls with the ultra-wide 12MP front camera and capture sharp photos and 4K videos with the enhanced 12MP rear camera. Stay seamlessly connected with the USB-C port and fast Wi-Fi 6, whether working, streaming, or gaming.

2. AirPods Pro 2

Image Source: Amazon

These best-selling earbuds feature top-rated noise cancellation, eliminating distractions to fully enjoy your music and podcasts. Adaptive Transparency mode allows you to enjoy your audio while remaining aware of essential sounds in your surroundings. While sharp noises like claps or snaps can sometimes be heard in loud environments, Active Noise Cancellation significantly reduces them once your music plays. The controls are highly responsive, work smoothly, and are surprisingly user-friendly.

3. M4 iMac

You can save up to $110 on Apple’s M4 iMac computers today on Amazon, with some models hitting their lowest prices ever. The most affordable option is the 24-inch iMac with an 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, available for $1,190, down from its original price of $1300.

4. Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)

The 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE is available on Amazon for just $200 today, down from its original price of $250. This is the lowest price you will find on this date, and you can choose from Starlight, Silver, or Midnight Aluminum color options.

5. Mac Studio with M2 Max

You’ll find plenty of Apple deals at B&H this week, but the biggest highlight is a fresh price drop on the current Mac Studio. You can get it for just $1900, the lowest price available. This model comes packed with Apple’s powerful M2 Max chip, featuring a 12-core CPU and a 30-core GPU. Plus, you get 32GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, giving you top-tier performance at a great price.

6. M4 Mac Mini

The M4 Mac mini is a fantastic addition to your Apple setup, thanks to its compact design and the impressive power of the M4 chip. With a newly lowered price, you can get a high-performance machine for under $1,000. You can take advantage of this deal and grab the M4 Mac mini for just $930 for a limited time. This model includes an upgraded 24GB of memory and 512GB of storage, which you can expand even further with an external SSD.

7. Apple Studio Display

You can now expand your screen real estate for less, thanks to Amazon’s $300 discount on the Apple Studio Display. Grab the 27-inch 5K Retina display for as low as $1300.

8. AirTag Bluetooth Tracker (4-Pack)

This highly rated Bluetooth tracker is an excellent choice for iPhone users, frequently featured in gift guides for its exceptional accuracy in locating lost items. It leverages Apple’s Find My network, providing a dependable way to keep track of your belongings. The battery is easily replaceable, and its water-resistant design adds durability. However, it cannot ring your phone and does not attach directly to items. For the best deal, Amazon offers a $20 discount on a four-pack.

9. M2 MacBook Air

Amazon is knocking $300 off the M2 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage. Its elegant redesign, powerful performance, and vibrant display make it a standout choice. Its battery lasted an impressive 14 hours during battery tests, ensuring you stay productive all day.

10. Apple Watch Ultra 2

You can save $50 on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, the biggest and most rugged Apple Watch available. With the all-new S9 chip, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 offers better performance and a brighter 3,000-nit display, making it a solid upgrade over its predecessor.

11. Apple Pencil Pro

Walmart is giving you $30 off the Apple Pencil Pro for a limited time. This must-have iPad accessory helps you easily take notes, draw, and design. With pixel-perfect precision, tilt, and pressure sensitivity, and low latency, it feels just like using a regular pencil.

12. Apple MagSafe Charger

Apple’s MagSafe Charger wirelessly charges iPhones and is compatible with Qi charging. It can also charge AirPods with a wireless charging case, like any Qi-certified charger.