Be the Belle of the Ball By Getting Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for Just $199 at Amazon

What’s better than a great deal? Very little, that’s what. Right now, Amazon has a fantastic offer on the second-gen Apple Watch SE, knocking $50 off the typical $249 price tag. For just $199, you can get a brand-new Apple smartwatch, and you even have a couple of options when it comes to choosing a band and Watch color.

There are three options you can choose from if you’re looking to save $50 on a second-gen Apple Watch:

Note that all three models are 40mm in size with a small/medium band and only feature GPS. However, Amazon is also offering $50 off select GPS + Cellular models, bringing the price down to $249 and giving you expanded connectivity.

Models with Cellular and GPS include:

There are also discounted options if you’re looking for a larger band. Now’s a great time to jump on this offer, as the Apple Watch SE second-gen is a great choice if you’re looking to stay active or monitor health metrics.

Everything You Love and More

There’s a lot to love about the Apple Watch SE. Personally, the second-generation model was the first smartwatch I ever owned, and I would likely still be using it had I not broken it myself. Along with the essential features such as messaging, notifications, and personalization, you also gain access to important health and exercise metrics.

Featuring Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitoring, and Emergency SOS, the Apple Watch can be great for anyone looking to keep themselves or a loved one safe. Pairing an Apple Watch to an iPhone is also a breeze (just put the Watch on your wrist and place it next to your iPhone), and the device works seamlessly with other Apple products. There’s a reason why the Apple Watch SE is a fantastic device for seniors.

If you’re constantly on the hunt for the best deals, TMO will keep finding them for you.