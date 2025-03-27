Get Beats Solo 4 for Just $130 at Amazon or Best Buy

Looking to up your audio game? Right now, Best Buy and Amazon have a fantastic deal on the Beats Studio 4. Whether you want to make a statement as you walk around campus or experience crystal-clear highs and lows, these headphones make a great companion for any audiophile. Here’s where you can get some of the most popular headphones without breaking the bank!

Save 35% on Beats Solo 4 Through Best Buy and Amazon

Spring: a time for new renewal and growth. A season where the trees start to blossom, and the internet spends lavishly on superb deals. For a limited time, both Amazon and Best Buy are offering an incredible deal on a pair of Beats Solo 4. They’re knocking $70 off the typical retail price, giving you access to incredible sound quality for a fraction of the cost. On Amazon’s end, this is part of its Big Spring Sale, which finds Best Buy offering many of the same deals as well.

With Cloud Pink, Slate Blue, and Matte Black color options, Beats Solo 4 also features wireless Bluetooth connection, Dolby Atmos Sound, and a built-in microphone. These on-ear headphones also give you fifty hours of battery life to enjoy sound isolation and environmental noise control.

Thanks to Fast Fuel charging, you can also give the headphones a quick ten-minute juicing via USB-C to get five hours of playback if you’re in a pinch. You can also switch to the 3.5mm audio cable if need be.

This offer is good until March 31 at Amazon, with Best Buy likely to end around the same time as well. Those looking to take their listening experience to the next level may also want to consider that both companies are selling the Beats Studio Pro for $179.99.