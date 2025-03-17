M2 Mac Mini 8GB/512GB Hits All-Time Low Price of $499 at Best Buy

After the launch of the new M4 Mac Mini, Best Buy is now offering the previous-generation M2 Mac Mini at a 20% discount. The 8GB RAM + 512GB storage model is available at just $499.

With the purchase, you also get $100 worth of freebies, including three months of Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade, plus an additional two months of iCloud+ and Apple TV+, which offer some of the best TV shows.

While the new M4 Mac Mini will undeniably be faster, not everyone needs the latest and greatest model. And for the price, the M2 Mac Mini is a fantastic value for anyone looking for a small form-factor desktop.

The M2 chip, featuring 8 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores, is plenty fast for most tasks, including word processing, light-to-medium video editing, web browsing, and even light gaming. Plus, you get Apple Intelligence support.

The device comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, two USB-A ports, a headphone jack, a 10Gb Ethernet port, and support for Wi-Fi 6E. However, the M2 Mac Mini supports only two external displays.