M2 MacBook Air Sees 30% Discount on Amazon, Now Starting at $699

Now that the latest generation of M4-equipped MacBook Air is finally out, Amazon is offering a massive 30% discount on the older M2 MacBook Air. Prices start at $699 for the 8GB+512GB and 16GB+256GB variants in select colorways.

M2 MacBook Air Deal

Why Consider the M2 MacBook Air?

The M2 MacBook Air remains a fantastic laptop, regardless of Apple’s marketing focus. It features the same sleek—though somewhat controversial—design and the beloved MagSafe port for charging.

The M2 chip is lightning fast, capable of multitasking, word processing, content creation, and even light gaming. If most of your work is browser-based or you’re a student, the M2 MacBook Air won’t disappoint. In terms of raw numbers, the processor scores 2589 and 10122 in Geekbench’s single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Then there’s the display, which can reach 500 nits of brightness and is excellent for working indoors and even outdoors to a certain degree. While Apple claims a battery life of 18 hours, the M2 MacBook Air delivers a solid 14 hours of screen-on time (SOT) between charges with a medium workload in real-world use.

