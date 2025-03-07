Buyer’s Guide: Explore the Best Deals on Apple’s Latest iPads, M4 MacBook Air, Mac Studio and More

Right from the most affordable tablet to the flagship desktop computer, Apple unveiled an exciting range of products this week. And now that the new devices are available for pre-order, many buyers will be looking for the best deals. Getting a new Apple device is good, but getting a discount on it is even better.

If you’re planning to get your hands on the newly launched tech, here’s a list of the best offers on Apple’s latest iPad, MacBook, and Mac Studio lineup.

iPad 11 Deals

1. Get iPad 11 at $329 from Amazon

Apple’s entry-level iPad gets a nice upgrade with an A16 processor, 12MP Center Stage camera, and 128GB base storage.

Amazon is offering the 11th-generation iPad at $329, which is $20 down from its $349 price tag. If you wish to go for maxed-out storage, you can save $35 on the 512GB model. It’s worth knowing that this offer is only available on Wi-Fi models.

The discount might seem to be small, but it’s the lowest price we’ve tracked so far on pre-orders. Also, you don’t get huge discounts on Apple’s baseline iPad, especially on a newly-launched model. So, it’s surely a welcome deal.

2. Get an iPad 11 at $329 from Walmart

Walmart is also matching the exclusive cash deal on the new iPad (A16). The base model with 128GB is priced at $329, the 256GB option is available for $429, and the 512GB storage model is up for grabs at $614. This discount is available on all color options.

3. Get an iPad 11 at $174 with Best Buy Trade-In

Planning to upgrade from an older iPad? This trade-in offer from Best Buy will surely attract you. If you own a 10th-generation iPad 64GB model, you can score the new model as low as $174, and that’s a straight 50% discount. The trade-in offer is also available on older models as well. The rebate depends on the overall condition, model, screen size, and storage.

4. Up to $710 off with Apple Trade-in

You can also pre-order the 11th-generation iPad directly from Apple. You’ll get $35 to $710 worth of store credit if you trade in an older iPad model. Of course, the value you receive largely depends on the screen size, overall condition, and storage. You can enter the serial number to know the exact credit you will receive.

iPad Air M3 Deals

1. Get an iPad Air M3 for $249 with Best Buy Trade-in

The latest version of Apple’s iPad Air comes with an upgraded M3 processor, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and an all-new Magic keyboard.

If you’ve got a fairly good iPad to trade in, Best Buy is currently running an incredible trade-in offer that can help you get anywhere between a $350 to $650 rebate. For instance, you can snag the 11-inch iPad Air M3 at just $249 when you exchange an M2 model.

Of course, you can trade in older models as well but the value depends on the screen size, storage, and condition.

2. Get an 11-inch iPad Air M3 at $559 from Amazon & Walmart

Amazon and Walmart have jumped into the action with exciting pre-order deals on the iPad Air M3, offering up to flat $50 off the 11-inch model. This brings down the starting price of an 11-inch iPad to $559. What’s even more exciting? This is the first official deal on the M3 Air that doesn’t require the usual trade-in rebate or a membership.

This offer is applicable on both Wi-Fi and Cellular models. However, some color and storage options might not be included.

3. Get a 13-inch iPad Air M3 at $749 from Amazon & Walmart

You can save up to $70 on a 13-inch iPad Air M3 when you pre-order them on Amazon or Walmart. This brings down the price of the maxed-out model to $1,229, from its original price tag of $1,299. You’ll find this deal is on Wi-Fi and Cellular models.

Again, some colors or storage options aren’t on the discount.

3. Save Up to $710 Off with Apple Trade-in

Just like with the 11th-generation iPad, you can get $35 to $710 worth of store credit on the M3 iPad Air by trading in an older iPad with Apple. The exact trade-in value is dependent on the model, storage, screen size, and condition of your device.

5. $50 Off For Best Buy Plus/Total Members

If you’re a Best Buy Plus or Total member, you’ll get to enjoy a flat $50 off on the new iPad Air M3. For members, the 11-inch iPad Air M3 starts at just $549 and the 13-inch model starts at $749 for 128GB of storage.

This discount is available on both Wi-Fi and cellular models.

M4 MacBook Air Deals

1. Get a MacBook Air M4 for $449 with Best Buy Trade-in

If you’ve got a good machine for trade-in, Best Buy has got an incredible deal for you. You can grab the latest M4 MacBook Air for just $449 by trading in a 16GB/256GB MacBook Air M2 in good condition—that’s an instant 50% credit, which is a fantastic deal in my opinion. At the time of writing, Best Buy isn’t accepting the old 8GB M3 MacBook Air models.

Got an older M2 model? You can still score the M4 MacBook Air for $499, with a $500 credit. Best Buy is also accepting other models.

2. $50 Off For Best Buy Plus/Total Members

No Mac or laptop to trade in? No problem! With a Best Buy membership, you can still secure $50 off the new M4 MacBook Air. For members, the 13-inch model starts at $949, and the larger 15-inch model begins at $1,149.

At the moment, this is the only official deal on the new MacBook if you don’t wish to go for the trade-in option.

Mac Studio Deals

Save Up to $1400 with Best Buy Trade-in

At the time of writing, only Best Buy is offering pre-order deals on M4 Max and M3 Ultra Mac Studio models. When you trade in an eligible machine, you can score the latest version of Mac Studio at a lucrative price.

For instance, you will get a $730 refund on the M1 Max model and a whopping $1400 off on the M1 Ultra model. It’s a steal deal for folks looking to trade an older model for Apple’s latest powerhouse.