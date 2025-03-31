Save $700 on 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro (8/512GB) at B&H

If saving $700 on a 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro sounds good to you, then boy oh boy does B&H have an offer for you. There are very few things better than saving money on something you really want, which is why I’m here to swoop in with deals and savings that will make you grab your wallet with gusto. This deal won’t last long, however, so keep reading to learn how you can get in fast.

14-Inch M3 MacBook Pro $999 at B&H

Tech retailer and Authorized Apple Reseller B&H currently has a fantastic offer on an M3 MacBook Pro, knocking an astounding $700 off the $1,699 retail price. Featuring the power of Apple’s M3 chipset, this beast is going to sport 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You can upgrade the RAM to 16GB for an extra $400 and you can also upgrade to a 1TB SSD for an extra $800. B&H also has a fantastic offer if you’re looking to upgrade both. Those looking for color options should know you only get Space Grey with this deal, but with a price like that it’s hard to complain.

With the M3, you’re getting an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. You’re also getting a gorgeous 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Spatial Audio emanating through six audio speakers, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and a backlit Magic Keyboard.

Great for creative types, the M3 is going to be great for anyone working with photography, video, or audio, and can also be great if you’re looking for a little bit of gaming in your life. Even better, the M3 chipset is going to ensure you receive updates for a long while, ensuring your device stays safe and secure. You also have the option of adding AppleCare+ for an additional charge.

Considering the price of a new M4 MacBook Air, this is going to be a great purchase for anyone who needs a few more connectors than what the Air provides, especially if you want a built-in SDXC and HDMI port.

If there’s a deal out in the wild, we here at TMO will be sure to lasso it for you, so keep checking back to see how you can save big on some of the greatest tech on the market.