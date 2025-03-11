Save $100 on Apple Watch Series 10 on Best Buy and Amazon

Today is your lucky day! Black Friday and Prime Day didn’t lower the price, but the latest Apple smartwatch is finally on sale.

Launched in September 2024, the Apple Watch Series 10 is now available at the lowest price to date. Even better, you can find offers on all models.

Currently, Best Buy and Amazon are offering a flat $100 discount on Apple Watch Series 10 GPS models. Originally priced at $399 and $429, the 42mm and 46mm models are now up for grabs at $299 and $329, respectively. This is the record-low price we’ve tracked so far on the Series 10.

Apple Watch Series 10 is the latest flagship in Apple’s smartwatch catalog. It features a stunning Retina display that’s larger, lighter, and thinner than the previous models. Also, it has Apple’s first-ever wide-angle OLED display making the smartwatch 40% brighter than previous models and improving text visibility at a quick glance from all angles. It offers an 18-hour battery life, and with fast charging support, the watch goes from 0 to 80% in a mere 30 minutes.

You’ll find a bevy of fitness and health tracking features, with some advanced additions like Sleep Apnea Detection.

The Apple Watch Series 10 comes in a new jet black case along with classic silver and rose gold aluminum options.

This discount applies to all three colors in both sizes. You can pick the one that best suits your personality and wrist size.

Besides the GPS models, the GPS+Cellular variants are available at a flat $100 off. You can find the buying link for the exact model below.

That’s not all—you can also get the high-end Apple Watch Series 10 Titanium at an all-time low price. You’ll save $100 on the 42mm model and $120 on the larger 46mm model with Sport band.

It’s worth noting that the current-gen Apple Watch never drops more than $100 until Apple releases a new model. Therefore, this is the best time to score Apple’s latest smartwatch.