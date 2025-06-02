Save $150 on the Latest M4 MacBook Air (16/256GB) at Best Buy

If you’ve been in the market for the latest M4 MacBook Air, but found the $999 price tag a bit over your budget, Best Buy has an awesome deal for you. The retailer is currently selling the latest M4 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just $849, a $150 discount from the original price.

But that’s not all. With the purchase, you also get three months of free Apple Music and Apple Arcade, along with two additional months of iCloud+ and Apple TV+.

Although the design remains unchanged, the new M4 MacBook Air is a solid upgrade for several reasons. It still features the same sleek, lightweight chassis and a stunning 13-inch Liquid Retina display. The panel is extremely sharp and covers 100% of the sRGB color space, making it pretty color accurate for even professional tasks.

Then there’s the all-new M4 processor, which features a 10-core CPU and an 8-core GPU, scoring 3751 in Geekbench’s single-core test and 14947 in the multi-core test. This makes the M4 chip around 15% faster than its predecessor, which pays off in high-intensity tasks like playing games, rendering videos, or developing applications. Plus, you get access to all the latest Apple Intelligence features like Writing tools and Image Playground.

Apple has also upgraded the webcam on the M4 MacBook Air, which now features a 12MP sensor and supports Center Stage for better framing and low-light capabilities. When it comes to battery life, the company claims up to 18 hours of screen-on time. But in real-world use, you can expect about 14 to 15 hours on moderate workloads.

So, whether you’re upgrading from an older Intel MacBook or even a first-gen Apple Silicon model, the M4 MacBook Air offers real improvements across the board. And at just $849, it’s one of the best MacBook deals.