Save $400 on Apple’s 24-inch M3 iMac (16GB/512GB) at Best Buy

It’s the perfect time to upgrade your workspace with power and style. Best Buy is offering a massive $400 discount on Apple’s sleek 24-inch M3 iMac with 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD. That means the price is down to just $1399 from the original $1799.

Whether you’re a creative professional, a student, or just a Mac enthusiast, you’ll love the 24-inch iMac for its blazing performance and vibrant 4.5K Retina display. Packed with powerful specs, this all-in-one desktop is no slouch. It houses the Apple M3 chip featuring an 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, delivering up to 2× the CPU performance of the M1 iMac and up to 4× the graphics of older Intel models. So, it’s perfect for photo and video editing, multitasking, and even light gaming.

It also sports a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a studio‑quality three‑mic array, a six‑speaker system with Spatial Audio, dual Thunderbolt/USB‑4 ports, Wi‑Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. Even though it’s not the newest iMac, it’s still a great piece of hardware that’ll receive the latest upgrades for years to come. You’ll get the latest macOS Tahoe when it publicly launches in September 2025.

On the whole, the 24-inch M3 iMac offers reliable performance wrapped in an elegant, minimalist design. You’re getting a next‑generation chip, high‑res display, top‑tier audio and video hardware, and premium build quality, which makes this a deal not to be missed. Currently, the blue and silver versions are in stock and come complete with an included wireless mouse and keyboard.