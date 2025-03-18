Save $800 on 14″ M3 Pro MacBook Pro 36/512GB at Amazon

If you have been planning to buy a pro-level Apple laptop, now is your chance! Amazon is offering a massive 31% discount on a 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 Pro with 36GB RAM and 512GB SSD. You can take it home for just $1,799—that’s a whopping $800 off right away. It’s pretty hard to spot a price drop like this, so make sure to place your order before stock runs out.

Released in late 2023, the M3 Pro MacBook Pro might not be the latest model, but it’s definitely one of the most capable machines you can buy today. It features premium all-metal chassis, a brilliant 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, rich connectivity options, and an excellent battery life. The 14-inch model is a solid choice for users seeking a Mac that strikes a perfect balance between power and portability.

The M3 Pro processor boasts a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, which can handle demanding workflows like video editing, gaming, graphics designing, compiling lengthy codes, and more, without any hiccups. In addition, a whopping 32GB of RAM guarantees buttery smooth performance.

In short, this MacBook Pro packs everything you would expect from a modern, feature-rich, and capable machine. Plus, at such a fantastic price, it’s a deal that’s too good to pass up.