Save $900 on Apple’s 11″ M1 iPad Pro (2TB, Cellular) at Amazon

We search for discounts on Apple products each day, and this iPad deal truly stands out.

Amazon is offering a lucrative 44% discount on the M1 iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular model) with 2TB of storage. It’s rare to see a price drop like this, so be sure to order one before the deal runs out.

You can now own Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro Cellular model for just $1,184 at Amazon. That’s a terrific $900 off right away.

Released in 2021, Apple’s M1 tablet still holds up well. Of course, it isn’t as powerful as the latest models, but you won’t notice much of a difference if you’re a casual user or someone with a light workflow.

When it comes to cameras, the iPad Pro features a 12MP wide camera and a 10MP ultra-wide camera on the back, along with a 12MP ultra-wide TrueDepth camera on the front.

Despite being four years old now, the M1 iPad Pro is compatible with Apple Intelligence. So, you can get your hands on all the AI-powered tools like Image Playground, Priority Notifications, Writing Tools, and more.

Packed with 16GB of RAM and a massive 2TB of storage, this model guarantees smooth performance and plenty of space for your large projects—so you can say goodbye to storage worries!

Currently, this M1 model is the cheapest way to enjoy maxed-out storage, cellular connectivity, and Apple Intelligence on an iPad Pro. Plus, with such an incredible price, it’s a deal that’s too good to pass up.