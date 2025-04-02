Save up to $700 on 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro (36/1TB) at B&H

If you have been planning to own a real workhorse, here’s a fantastic M3 MacBook Pro deal you wouldn’t want to miss.

B&H is currently offering up to $700 off the 14″ MacBook Pro M3 Pro across various configurations. This is an ideal opportunity for anyone looking for a high-performance laptop.

You can score the Space Gray 14″ M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB RAM and 512GB storage for only $1,549—that’s an amazing $550 off. And if you’re looking for even more power, you can save $700 on the 36GB RAM model.

Released in 2023, the M3 Pro MacBook Pro is one of the most capable Apple laptops you can buy today.

It boasts a stunning 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a variety of connectivity options, and impressive battery life. Additionally, its all-metal chassis exudes a premium feel and adds a contemporary touch.

With 36GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, you’ll experience buttery-smooth performance and have ample space for all your needs.

Also, the Silver color in 18GB RAM and 512GB SSD model is now available at a huge $600 discount. That slashes the price to just $1,599 from its regular $2,199.

Want to future-proof your purchase with more storage? B&H is also offering the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 1TB storage at just $1,899. Even better, the price remains the same for both the 18GB and 36GB RAM models.

If you’re looking for a powerhouse that delivers unmatched performance, the M3 Pro model with a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU is up for grabs at just $2,199. That’s $600 off right away.

With a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU, this Mac delivers a stellar performance in gaming, multitasking across RAM-heavy apps, and other demanding tasks.

If you’ve been eyeing this model, now’s the time to act! These deals won’t last forever.