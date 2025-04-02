Save Up to $700 on the M2 iPad Pro (2TB) at Best Buy

Are you looking for a pro-level iPad? We’ve spotted an amazing deal for you. Best Buy is offering a whopping $700 discount on the M2 iPad Pro (4th Gen) Wi-Fi model with 2TB storage. Right now, you can snag the Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro for just $1,199.

Sure the M4 iPad Pro is the most capable and up-to-date tablet in Apple’s iPad lineup, but it comes with a hefty price tag, even with discounts. Plus, not everyone needs such a high-end tablet. For most users, the M2 model is more than enough.

I have been using the M2 iPad Pro for quite a time now, and it holds up well, even in 2025.

The 2022 iPad Pro sports a sleek design, a vibrant 120Hz Liquid Retina Display, Face ID support, and a 10-hour battery life. Thanks to the M2 processor, it can easily handle video editing, gaming, and other tasks without any hiccups.

Since the tablet is Apple Intelligence compatible, you can access all AI-powered tools like Image Playground, ChatGPT integration, Genmoji, and more.

In addition, with 16GB of RAM and a whopping 2TB of storage, this iPad ensures long-term performance.

The 11-inch model is just perfect for students and professionals craving a balance of portability and power.

If you want to go for the larger 12.9″ option, Best Buy offers a flat $600 off, which brings the 2TB Wi-Fi model down from $2,199 to $1,599.

With a larger display offering more workspace, the 12.9″ model makes a fantastic option for creatives and digital artists seeking a portable desktop replacement.

Deals like this don’t come around often, so act fast and grab yours before it’s gone!