This Week’s Best Apple Deals: M3 MacBook Pro $800 Off, Beats Studio Pro $170 Off, and More

Check out this week’s top Apple deals! Whether you’re eyeing a MacBook, AirPods, Apple Watch, or just some accessories, I’ve rounded up the best deals you won’t want to miss.

1. AirPods Pro 2

Image Source: Amazon

If you’ve been eyeing the AirPods Pro 2 but hesitated due to the price, now’s the time to buy! Amazon is offering them for just $169.99, an $80 discount from the usual $249. These lightweight earbuds provide all-day comfort, immersive sound, and top-tier noise cancellation. With a USB-C port, Adaptive Audio, Conversation Boost, and an H2 chip, they ensure seamless Apple integration. Features like Personalized Spatial Audio, Precision Finding, and hearing health tools add extra value. This deal won’t last long, so grab Apple’s flagship ANC earbuds before they’re gone!

2. Beats Studio Pro

Best Buy and Amazon are offering an incredible deal on the Beats Studio Pro. Whether you need motivation at the gym or simply want top-rated headphones, this is a great opportunity to save big.

As part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, Best Buy has matched the offer, bringing the price down to $179.99; a $170 discount from the regular $349 price.

Available in various colors like Black, Deep Brown, Earth, Moon, and Matte White, the Beats Studio Pro delivers premium sound quality. Features include up to 40 hours of battery life, a 10-minute Fast Fuel charge for four extra hours, Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, and two listening modes (Transparency and Active Noise Cancelling). It also offers three sound profiles, a custom acoustic platform, and USB-C charging.

Amazon’s sale ends March 31, and Best Buy’s deal will likely end around the same time, so act fast!

3. M3 Pro MacBook Pro (36/512GB)

Photo credit: Apple

If you’re looking for a high-performance Apple laptop, now’s your chance!

Amazon is offering a huge 31% discount on the 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 Pro with 36GB RAM and 512GB SSD, bringing the price down to $1,799, a massive $800 off. Deals like this don’t come around often, so act fast before stocks runs out!

Released in late 2023, the M3 Pro MacBook Pro remains one of the most powerful laptops available. It boasts a premium all-metal build, a stunning 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, excellent battery life, and a wide range of connectivity options.

Powered by a 12-core CPU and 18 core GPU, this MacBook Pro easily handles intensive tasks like video editing, gaming, graphic design, and coding. Plus, with 36GB of RAM, performance remains smooth and seamless.

If you’re willing to opt for less RAM, the 18GB model is also 26% off at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $1,399 from $1,899.

With top-tier specs at an unbeatable price, this MacBook Pro deal is too good to miss!

4. Apple Watch Series 9

Best Buy is currently offering a $119 discount on the 41mm model and an impressive $128 off the larger 45mm version. Launched in 2023, the Apple Watch Series 9 is an excellent choice for most users. It features a stunning display with 2,000 nits of peak brightness, ensuring clear and comfortable visibility in any lighting environment.

Although it isn’t the latest Apple Watch, it includes many of the key features found in the more expensive Series 10. These include a reliable 18-hour battery life and water resistance up to 50 meters.