This Week’s Best Apple Deals: M3 Max MacBook Pro $700 Off, M2 iPad Air $400 Off, and More

Here’s a roundup of today’s best deals on Apple products, including MacBooks, iPads, iMacs, Mac Mini, and AirPods.

1. 16-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro

Best Buy has slashed $700 off Apple’s 16‑inch MacBook Pro with the M3 Max chip (48 GB RAM/1 TB SSD). This brings down the price from $3,899 to $3,199, marking one of the best discounts we’ve seen on this Mac. Honestly, it’s a powerhouse that delivers desktop-class performance with an M3 Max processor, a 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, and 48GB of memory.

This machine also offers a versatile port selection, including HDMI 2.1, SDXC, Thunderbolt 4, and MagSafe. Right from video editing and 3D workflows to gaming and heavy multitasking, this MacBook is designed to handle all your demanding tasks.

2. 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro

Best Buy is offering a major deal on the 14‑inch MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro chip, 18GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Usually sold for $1,899, you can now grab this powerful machine for just $1,399. That’s a tempting $600 off right away. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked so far. The MacBook combines the M3 Pro’s fast 11‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU with a color-accurate Liquid Retina XDR display and premium all-metal chassis. Besides, it offers multiple connectivity options and a solid battery life to back your workflows.

Since it’s a limited-time deal, make sure to act fast and grab this top-tier machine at a rare discount.

3. M4 MacBook Air

Best Buy is currently offering the 13‑inch M4 MacBook Air with 16 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD for just $849, a flat $150 off its original $999 price tag. This compact and ultraportable MacBook features Apple’s latest M4 processor, a 12 MP Center Stage webcam, a Liquid Retina display, and up to 18 hours of battery life. This makes it an ideal companion for students, creators, or professionals on the move. Plus, every purchase includes a complimentary 3‑month trial of Apple Music, Apple Arcade, plus two bonus months of iCloud+ and Apple TV+.

4. M3 iMac

Normally priced at $1,799, you can now score the 24-inch Apple M3 iMac with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for just $1,399 on Best Buy. It’s a sleek all-in-one desktop that features a vibrant 4.5K Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, studio-quality mics, and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio. With the processing powers of the M3 chip, this iMac delivers smooth performance for multitasking, creative workflows, and even light gaming.

5. M4 Mac Mini

Amazon is currently offering the M4 Mac Mini with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD for just $469, down from its original $599. Despite a more compact and lightweight design, the 2024 Mac Mini packs a great amount of power. It features Apple’s latest M4 chip, delivering lightning-fast performance and Apple Intelligence support. This Mac Mini is ideal for professionals, students, and creatives who need serious power in a small form factor. It is equipped with all the essential ports, including Thunderbolt, USB-C, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack.

6. M2 Mac Mini

Launched in 2023, the M2 Mac Mini with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD is now available for just $499 at Best Buy. That’s a full $200 off its original $699 price. This is the lowest price yet for Apple’s compact powerhouse, featuring the fast and efficient M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. It’s perfect for multitasking, light creative work, coding, or everyday use. Despite its small size, it offers rich connectivity options with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, USB-A, Ethernet, and a headphone jack. Whether for home, office, or media setup, this deal offers unbeatable value on a sleek, high-performance Mac.

7. M4 Max MacBook Pro (48GB/1TB)

Amazon is currently offering the powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M4 Max chip, 48GB RAM, and 1TB SSD for just $3,599, down from its usual $3,999. This flagship MacBook Pro features a 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, a 16-core CPU, a 40-core GPU, and up to 24 hours of battery life. It includes three Thunderbolt 5 ports, HDMI, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 charging, and a 12MP Center Stage camera. With 48GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, this workhorse is just perfect for video editing, 3D design, and demanding creative work.

8. 11-inch M2 iPad Air 1TB

If you’re in the market for a tablet, the M2 iPad Air is a fantastic choice that combines power, portability, and value. Right now, you can get the 11-inch model with a massive 1TB of storage for just $849. That’s a straight $400 off, matching its lowest-ever price.

Powered by Apple’s fast M2 chip, it offers smooth performance for work, creativity, and entertainment. The Liquid Retina display delivers life-like visuals, and the 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage keeps you perfectly framed on video calls. If you wish to upgrade your tablet setup, this is a steal deal.

9. AirPods Pro 2

Right now, Best Buy is offering $80 off Apple’s AirPods Pro 2, dropping the price from $249.99 to just $169.99. These top-rated earbuds feature Personalized Spatial Audio, Adaptive Audio, and top-tier Active Noise Cancellation.

With up to 30 hours of battery life ( paired with a USB-C charging case), they’re perfect for commuting, working out, or relaxing. Plus, there are features like Adaptive Audio and Transparency mode that let you stay aware of your surroundings without compromising your listening experience. As a bonus, you’ll also get 3 months of free Apple Music.

10. AirPods Max

If you prefer over-the-ear headphones, Best Buy is also offering the new USB-C AirPods Max for just $499.99. That’s a $50 discount from the regular $549 price. Available in all five colors, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen on Apple’s most premium over-ear headphones.

The AirPods Max feature advanced Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. As a result, you’ll get to enjoy an immersive, high-fidelity listening experience. With a 20-hour battery life, they’re built for all-day use. This updated USB-C version offers better compatibility with the latest Apple devices. New buyers also get 3 free months of Apple Music.