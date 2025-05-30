This Week’s Best Apple Deals: M4 MacBook Pro $509 Off, M3 iMac $400 Off, and More

Check out today’s best Apple deals! For a limited time, you can get the latest MacBook Pro, the ultra-portable MacBook Air, a flagship iPad, and Apple Pencil Pro almost half off. I rounded off the top deals you need to check out right now. These offers won’t last long, so make sure to grab your favorites before they’re gone.

1. M4 MacBook Pro

Are you eyeing a high-performance Apple laptop that blends power and portability in a premium design? Now is your chance to own the M4 MacBook Pro. Interestingly, Amazon is offering huge discounts across the lineup. The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and 1TB comes with $316 off, bringing the price down from $1,799 to $1,483, the best price we’ve seen to date.

This MacBook is just perfect for creative professionals, video editors, developers, and multitaskers. Plus, it’s built to take full advantage of Apple Intelligence, making it future-ready for your AI-powered workflows. The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display delivers stunning visuals, while the all-day battery life ensures productivity wherever you go. In my opinion, this machine is designed with pros in mind, and with this amazing discount, the M4 MacBook Pro is worth your investment.

Amazon also offers a discount of up to $509 on the bigger 16-inch models with M4 Pro and M4 Max processors.

2. M3 iMac (2023)

Planning to buy an all-in-one desktop computer? Make sure to check out this incredible iMac deal at Best Buy. Apple’s 24-inch M3 iMac with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, normally priced at $1,399, is now available for just $999 — a lucrative $400 off instantly.

This iMac boasts an immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display and high-end innards in a strikingly sleek and modern package. With the Apple Silicon M3 processor, you can fly through heavy multitasking and video editing, gaming, and entertainment without any hiccups. There are two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, two USB 3 ports, and a headphone jack, allowing you to set up a full-fledged workstation. Other features include a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a six-speaker sound system, and a studio-quality mic array.

Want more space for larger files? You can now save $500 on the 8GB/512GB model and $400 off the 16GB RAM variant.

3. M4 MacBook Air (2025)

Amazon is offering a rare deal on the latest M4 MacBook Air. Usually starting at $999, the 13-inch model with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD is now up for grabs at just $852. That’s a tempting $130 discount on the most powerful Air yet. Supercharged by Apple Silicon M4 and 16GB base RAM, this MacBook delivers a powerful performance and Apple Intelligence experience. There are several reasons to upgrade to the M4 MacBook Air, including the new Sky Blue option, which is a head-turner.

You’ll also find great discounts on the 15-inch models. The 16GB/256GB model starts at a record-low $1,023, and the 16GB/512GB model will cost you $1,236. Need more power? The maxed-out 24GB/512GB model is just $1,363—the lowest price we’ve tracked so far.

4. M4 iPad Pro

Want to get your hands on Apple’s latest flagship iPad? Amazon is knocking $150 off the 11-inch M4 iPad Pro — and it’s a deal you don’t want to miss. This ultra-slim and compact powerhouse packs a remarkable Tandem OLED display and Apple’s blazingly fast M4 processor, delivering top-notch visuals and performance. On the front, you’ll find a 12MP landscape front camera with Center Stage so your selfies and video calls look sharper than ever. The sleek 11-inch model is just perfect for productivity on the go.

Want to go for a bigger display? The 13-inch is also seeing a solid discount — now $123 off on Amazon. It makes a perfect companion for users craving a solid laptop replacement.

5. 13-inch M3 iPad Air

Launched in March, the sleek 13-inch M3 iPad Air in Space Gray is now up for grabs on Amazon starting at just $699. Packed with fantastic features like a Liquid Retina Display, a 12MP Center Stage front camera, 5G support, Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, and a versatile USB-C port, this iPad is designed for both work and play. The hardware-accelerated ray tracing sets this iPad apart from the previous M2 model. You’ll notice smoother graphics, enhanced multitasking, and a big boost in overall performance, making the M3 iPad Air a solid upgrade for power users and creatives alike.

Want cellular connectivity and extra storage? You can snag the Space Gray M3 iPad Air (Cellular, 512GB) for just $1,099, a nice $150 down from its usual $1,249 and the lowest price we’ve seen in months. Amazon also offers discounts on other colorways. You can browse through options using the link below.

6. 11-inch M2 iPad Air (512GB Cellular Model)

Introduced in May 2024, the M2 iPad Air remains one of the best Apple tablets you can buy today. Amazon has now slashed the price of the 11-inch model to just $700, so you can enjoy a massive $350 off its regular price. Powered by an M2 processor, 512GB storage onboard, and Apple Intelligence support, this iPad delivers a smooth and responsive performance for multitasking, productivity, and entertainment. It features a gorgeous Liquid Retina display for vibrant visuals and a 12MP ultra-wide front Center Stage camera for well-framed video calls.

7. Apple Pencil Pro

Amazon is currently offering a flat $30 discount on the Apple Pencil Pro. Honestly, it’s a must-have iPad accessory that attaches magnetically and offers complete creative control with intuitive features. You can take notes, scribble, draw, and design without missing a beat. With pixel-perfect precision, pressure sensitivity, tilt, and low latency, Apple Pencil Pro delivers a natural and comfortable writing experience similar to a traditional pencil.