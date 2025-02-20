Top 3 Carrier Deals to Make the iPhone 16E Actually Fit Your Budget

There’s a new addition to the iPhone family, which might be just what you’re looking for. Apple just unveiled the iPhone 16E, its latest “budget-friendly” iPhone. At $599, it costs more than the $429 iPhone SE (2022), but don’t worry; plenty of iPhone 16E carrier deals are available right now to help you save.

Best iPhone 16E Carrier Deals

1. Xfinity Mobile

If you’re a new Xfinity Mobile customer, you can get the iPhone 16E for free when you sign up for Unlimited Plus and trade in your old device. You can save up to $300 with a trade-in and an unlimited or by-the-gig plan if you’re already a customer.

2. T-Mobile

T-Mobile just revealed its plans for the iPhone 16E, and you don’t have to wait long to get yours. Starting Friday, February 21st, you can pre-order the iPhone 16E, with in-store availability at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile beginning Friday, February 28th.

Of course, T-Mobile has deals to make upgrading easier. If you’re a new or existing customer, you can get the iPhone 16E on Us (or up to $830 off) by trading in an eligible device on Magenta MAX or Go5G Plus/Next. Another option lets you trade in a phone and add a line on Go5G or most plans to claim the same offer.

If you’re looking for a different deal, you can trade in an eligible device and get $500 off on Go5G or most plans. You can also trade in four eligible devices, add four lines, and get four iPhone 16E units for just $25 per line per month. All offers apply through 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.

Ordering from the T-Life app scores you free next-day shipping and free activation. Business customers can also get major discounts through Go5G Business and Business Unlimited plans.

Metro by T-Mobile customers who switch and join Metro FlexUp or Metro Flex Plus can snag an iPhone 16E on Us after 12 months of service credits.

3. AT&T

AT&T keeps things simple for you. If you’re on any unlimited plan (new or existing), you can get the iPhone 16E for just $5.99 per month with no trade-in required. Pre-orders for the iPhone 16E start Friday, February 21st, online, in the myAT&T app, and stores.