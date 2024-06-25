Apple Rolls Out iOS 18 & iPadOS 18 Beta 2 for Developers

Apple released the first developer betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 shortly after the Worldwide Developers Conference keynote. Around two weeks later, Apple is now rolling out the second betas of the upcoming software updates for developers.

One of the biggest changes, so far, is that iPadOS 18 beta 2 now supports other app stores in the EU and lets you choose different ways to pay in the Apple App Store. It also has a new screen where you can pick your favorite web browser, and other browsers can use different engines besides Safari’s.

Meanwhile, iOS 18 beta 2 now supports iPhone mirroring paired with the macOS Sequoia beta 2. Announced during the WWDC 24, it lets you mirror (and manage) your iPhone entirely from the Mac while keeping the former locked the entire time. Other enhancements include a new dark mode version of the App Store and Maps icons and a new toggle for RCS Messaging, but unfortunately, it isn’t functional for now.

Developers must install these updates for testing purposes. I don’t recommend installing these updates on any of your primary devices. One option is to wait until Apple debuts a public beta, which could happen next month. Apple will debut the final versions of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this fall when the company is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 series if everything goes according to schedule.

Developers who have registered can join the latest iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 betas by opening the Settings app, going to Software Update, tapping on Beta Updates, and turning on the option for ‌iOS 18‌/‌iPadOS 18‌‌ Developer Beta. Of course, you’ll need an Apple ID linked to a developer account to download and install the beta version.