How To Play GTA 5 on iOS [4 Ways]

Living a life of crime, climbing the ladder through the mafia hierarchy, building a fortune, owning mansions, and owning luxury cars. Becoming a gang boss isn’t something most people are willing to do — not to mention it’s highly illegal. On GTA, though, you can do that in the comfort of your home. If you can’t spare more than your iPhone to try it, the good news is that you can play GTA 5 on iOS!

Can I Play GTA 5 on iOS Natively?

Well, no. The only title from Rockstar Games available for iOS is Bully. The company doesn’t seem very keen on distributing its work through the App Store. It doesn’t offer them via sideloading, either. There are, however, a few alternative methods you can use.

Playing GTA 5 on iOS Using a Computer or Console

The first possibility is streaming the game from a computer or console. There are a couple of ways to do that.

If you own GTA 5 on Steam, you can use the Steam Link app to play the game on iOS. You’ll also need a compatible controller. This includes the Steam Controller, some from Xbox One S or PlayStation 4, the Razer Kishi, and MFi-certified controllers.

Similarly to the previous alternative, if you already play GTA 5 on PlayStation, you can also play it on iOS. The PS Remote Play app supports the DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers.

Use a Cloud Gaming Platform To Play GTA 5 on iOS

Another method is using a cloud gaming service. These allow you to play GTA 5 — and dozens of other titles — using your iPhone, iPad, or computer. In this case, you’ll need either a controller or a keyboard and mouse combo.

One of these services is Boosteroid. For €15/month or €80/semester, you can try the free games library. Paid titles, like GTA 5, require a license. You can, however, link your accounts from platforms like Epic Games Store, Steam, and Ubisoft Connect to play games you already own.

Boosteroid doesn’t have an iOS app yet, but you can set it up as a web app through Safari. You then just launch it as any app from your home screen.

Shadow, or Shadow PC, is a similar service. You rent the company’s machines for $20/month and have access to a fully-fledged Windows 10 PC. That means you can not only use any game store you prefer but also run other Windows apps.

There are also more expensive tiers that offer computers with more powerful hardware for $30 and $50/month. All tiers have promotional offers with discounts on the first month.

Shadow has an iOS app. You can also use the service on other platforms: Windows, macOS, Android, Linux, and even Raspberry Pis.

Rockstar doesn’t release versions of its games for iPhone or iPad. So what? You can play GTA 5 on iOS, nevertheless! Gone are the days when titles could only be enjoyed on limited platforms, thanks to cloud gaming and streaming apps.