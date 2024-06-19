iOS 18 Enables Spatial Video Recording Using Third-Party Apps

Apple rolled out the iOS 17.2 update in late 2023, packed with many features, including the popular Journal app. But what caught the spotlight was the introduction of Spatial video capture exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

For reference, Spatial video capture lets you record 3D videos that feel deeper and more real, especially on the Apple Vision Pro. It combines footage from the main and ultra-wide cameras to create a 3D effect. Of course, you can watch these videos on iPhone and other devices, but they shine on the Apple Vision Pro with a cool 3D effect.

With iOS 18, You Can Use Third-Party Apps for Spatial Video Recording

Until now, only Apple’s Camera app supported spatial video recording, but starting with iOS 18, third-party camera apps available on the App Store will also offer this feature. At the recent WWDC, Apple announced it’s releasing an API for developers to add spatial video recording to their apps.

It’s expected that spatial video recording will expand beyond the iPhone 15 Pro, meaning that the upcoming standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus could also support spatial video recording. That said, iOS 18 is still months away from public release. And I personally don’t suggest regular users to update to the developer beta, as it’s intended for developers for testing purposes. If everything goes right on schedule, we can expect it to launch alongside the iPhone 16 series during Apple’s annual fall event in September.

In related news, Apple Vision Pro is gearing up to expand to more regions starting with China, Japan, and Singapore later this month, followed by Germany, France, Australia, the UK, and Canada next month. Additionally, Apple has halted the development of Vision Pro 2 in favor of a more affordable variant.

