iOS 18 will run on iPhone XS and newer models

It’s usual for Apple to stop supporting some iPhones when a new iOS version launches. That’s not, however, the case for the models compatible with iOS 18, announced today. All devices that run iOS 17 will receive the new version.

That’s because some features require more processing power than these models can provide. Here’s the list of which iPhones will receive the update.

iPhones Compatible With iOS 18

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and newer)

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

If your model is in the list above, iOS 18 should arrive by Fall, the day the next iPhone line is announced. Before that, you’ll be able to get the iOS 18 preview by enrolling in Apple’s Beta Program.