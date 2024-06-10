iOS 18 will run on iPhone XS and newer models

It’s usual for Apple to stop supporting some iPhones when a new iOS version launches. That’s not, however, the case for the models compatible with iOS 18, announced today. All devices that run iOS 17 will receive the new version.
That’s because some features require more processing power than these models can provide. Here’s the list of which iPhones will receive the update.
iPhones Compatible With iOS 18
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and newer)
- iPhone XR
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
If your model is in the list above, iOS 18 should arrive by Fall, the day the next iPhone line is announced. Before that, you’ll be able to get the iOS 18 preview by enrolling in Apple’s Beta Program.