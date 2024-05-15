[Solved] No FaceTime After the iOS 17.5 Update

Just because there’s no FaceTime app and button on iOS 17.5 doesn’t mean Apple has stopped supporting these features. It’s likely a software update bug. Although annoying, especially during urgent situations, it’s a relatively simple issue that you can fix fast. Here are some troubleshooting steps for when you can’t use FaceTime.

There are several possible reasons why FaceTime would no longer be available on your iPhone after installing the iOS 17.5 update. You might have deleted the app, your internet connection could be spotty, Apple’s servers could be malfunctioning, or your content restrictions might be interfering with FaceTime.

How Do I Activate FaceTime on iOS 17.5?

Try these quick and easy fixes before diving into the more complex solutions:

Check Apple’s servers: Go to the Apple System Status page and look for FaceTime. Stop troubleshooting if you see a red or orange symbol beside its section because these indicate server issues. Live servers have a green circle beside them.

Go to the Apple System Status page and look for FaceTime. Stop troubleshooting if you see a red or orange symbol beside its section because these indicate server issues. Live servers have a green circle beside them. Download FaceTime from the App Store: Go to your App Library and look up FaceTime—you might have deleted the app by accident. You can only make and receive FaceTime calls on iOS 17.5 if you have the native app, which wasn’t the case for older versions.

Go to your App Library and look up FaceTime—you might have deleted the app by accident. You can only make and receive FaceTime calls on iOS 17.5 if you have the native app, which wasn’t the case for older versions. Switch between networks: Switch between Wi-Fi and cellular data networks. The FaceTime function should reappear in the Phone app once your internet connection stabilizes.

1. Turn on FaceTime Settings

Time needed: 5 minutes After confirming that you have the native FaceTime app, check if you’ve already enabled it on your iPhone. Otherwise, FaceTime will remain unavailable on the Phone app. Here’s how to configure your FaceTime settings: Open Settings and scroll down to FaceTime. Toggle on the button beside FaceTime. Configure your contact details under You Can Be Reached by FaceTime At.

2. Disable Content & Privacy Restrictions

Check the Screen Time restrictions of your iPhone. You might have turned on the limits for FaceTime—if so, the FaceTime button will look grayed out in your contacts list.

Open Settings > Screen Time. Scroll down to Content & Privacy Restrictions.

Open Allowed Apps and toggle on the button for FaceTime.



NOTE You can also check the Screen Time restrictions of any other app or function that’s grayed out on your iPhone.

3. Adjust Your Focus Mode Settings

You can’t receive FaceTime calls in Focus mode. You’ll have to configure the Focus settings manually—all modes block FaceTime notifications and activities by default.

Go to Settings > Focus. Select the Focus mode you want to customize.

Tap Apps under Allow Notifications > Add Apps > FaceTime. Repeat this process with your other Focus modes.



4. Configure Your DNS Servers

Try connecting your device to another DNS server. Your ISP might be unintentionally blocking the ports and networks that Apple uses for FaceTime calls.

Open Settings and tap the information icon (i) on your preferred network. Select Configure DNS > Manual > Add Server.

Input your preferred public DNS server.

Here are some public DNS servers that you can safely use for troubleshooting:

Google Public DNS

IPv4: 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4

and IPv6: 2001:4860:4860::8888 and 2001:4860:4860::8844

Cloudflare DNS

IPv4: 1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1

and IPv6: 2606:4700:4700::1111 and 2606:4700:4700::1001

OpenDNS

IPv4: 208.67.222.222 and 208.67.220.220

and IPv6: 2620:0:ccc::2 and 2620:0:ccd::2

5. Try FaceTime on Other Apple Devices

Try using FaceTime on all your Apple devices. If FaceTime is unavailable for just one contact, they might have blocked your number, rejected your call, or disabled FaceTime.

Open Settings or System Settings on your Apple Device.

Select Sign in to your [device], then enter your Apple ID username and password

Try launching FaceTime.

6. Factory Reset Your iPhone

As a last resort, you can consider factory resetting your iPhone. It should revert any hidden functions and features interfering with FaceTime, although it’ll also wipe all your files. Prepare to set up your iPhone from scratch afterward.

Open Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap Reset > Reset All Settings.



Contact Apple Support if you still can’t use FaceTime. Getting no FaceTime support after the iOS 17.5 update is one thing, but losing account access is another. Send your affected devices in for repairs. Just ensure you back up your iPhone beforehand because Apple’s technicians might have to wipe your files.