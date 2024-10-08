How To Replace Lock Screen Widgets on iOS 18

Changing lock screen widgets, like the camera and flashlight, in iOS 18 might seem trivial. However, it’s actually super useful. Maybe you don’t use the camera or flashlight as much as other apps, or you’re tired of accidentally turning them on when your phone’s in your pocket. Since everyone uses their Apple devices a little differently, it’s nice to be able to swap out these widgets based on preferences.

The tricky part? The option to change these widgets isn’t exactly easy to find. It’s hidden away, and you might miss it if you don’t know where to look. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to Customize Lock Screen Widgets in iOS 18

Time needed: 2 minutes You can make your changes straight from the lock screen—follow these steps: Touch on hold on any blank space in the lock screen. Select Customize > Lock Screen. Tap the minus sign (-) beside the widget you want to remove. Look up the control you want to use.

iOS 18 also lets you customize your Home Screen—you can now create widgets, hide apps, and change background color saturation. Play around with the options and see which ones align with your preferences.