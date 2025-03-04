11-inch M4 iPad Pro (256GB) Now $100 Off at Best Buy, 13-inch Model $200 Off

Do you want to take advantage of Apple Intelligence, a beautiful 11-inch OLED display, all with the power of the Apple M4 chip? Yeah you do, and you can save $100 at Best Buy on the last model right now. Currently, Best Buy is knocking $100 off the typical $999 price tag, giving you access to true Apple power for only $899.



Though, if you’re really looking for something big under the hood, you can also save $200 by upgrading to the 13-inch model. There is also the option to upgrade the storage for an additional charge.

Image Credits: Apple

With power doubling that of the M2 and 1.5x CPU performance, the M4 is ready to take you to the future. Featuring a GPU capable of delivering bleeding-edge graphics, gamers can get in on the action while enjoying the power of the M4’s Neural Engine. The 12MP camera with true-tone flash is perfect for streaming or recording beautiful HD video as well.

With such a hot deal, you can use the savings toward an Apple Pencil Pro, or even get yourself a quality iPad case. Just be sure to hurry, as this offer may not last long.