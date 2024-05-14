Sketchy Rumor Suggests Next iPad Air Will Pack an M3 Chip

While Apple’s new iPad Air and Pro models are yet to reach customers who pre-ordered, the rumors about the next iPad Air have already begun to swirl. According to a new report from MacRumors citing “a private account with a proven track record of sharing accurate information,” the next iPad Air will pack an M3 processor.

If this rumor turns out to be true, it would be surprising to see Apple debut the next iPad Air with M3 and not M4 (which the latest OLED iPad Pro variants pack, and surprisingly, they are the first ones to debut an M-series chip even before than MacBooks and iMacs). That said, if Apple decides to debut the next-gen iPad Air with the M3 anyway, it would be a step down in terms of processing power.

In addition, there are also rumors of Cupertino pulling off an OLED iPad Air measuring 10.8-inch between 2026-2028. On the same note, we never know; maybe Apple could surprise us again with an M4 iPad Air and M5 iPad Pro around the same time. That’s one of the speculations, and you must take this with a grain of salt.

Whatever happens with the next set of iPads is a long time wait. As of now, we have new iPads shining. Speaking of the new iPad Air, it gets a substantial upgrade with a 13-inch variant, boasting the largest iPad Air yet. Plus, the new Air variants pack an M2 chip, which is 50% faster than the M1 and about 3x faster than the A14 Bionic chip. The 11-inch iPad Air starts at $599, while the 13-inch variant comes at $700.

Source