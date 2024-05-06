Analyst Suggests ‘iPhone 17 Slim’ May Replace Plus Variant in 2025

While we await the iPhone 16 series to debut this fall, the rumors about the iPhone 17 have already started to make noise. One such rumor suggests that Apple’s 2025 iPhone 17 lineup will introduce a new iPhone 17 “Slim”.

It comes from analyst Jeff Pu who reports that Apple could be planning an “iPhone 17 Slim” to replace the Plus model in the 2025 iPhone lineup. Pu mentioned that the iPhone 17 Slim will have a 6.6-inch screen, with either an A18 or A19 chip inside. It may pack 8GB of RAM, a 24-megapixel front camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera.

Meanwhile, display supply chain analyst Ross Young adds more to this. Young notes in a post on X (paywalled) that the iPhone 17 Plus will have a 6.55-inch screen. Just so you know, an iPhone with about 6.55-inch screen size could somewhere align with the screen size of the iPhone Plus devices we see today, albeit a little shorter. It will also be thinner, of course, as the name suggests.

That said, the entire lineup could include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

In addition, Pu says that all four iPhone 17 models except for the iPhone 17 Pro will feature a “more complex” aluminum design. He mentions that the iPhone 17 Pro will switch to aluminum from titanium, unlike the Pro models expected in September, which will stick with titanium. This change will set the iPhone 17 Pro Max apart with its titanium build. Additionally, there’s a plan to shrink the Face ID sensor using new metalens technology for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, making its dynamic island smaller.

Moreover, Pu suggests that all four iPhone 17 models will upgrade to 24-megapixel selfie cameras. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to have 12GB of RAM and a new A19 Pro chip, while the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim will have 8GB of RAM and either an A18 or A19 chip.

