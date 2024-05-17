Apple Plans a Thinner iPhone 17 for 2025, To Cost More Than Pro Max

While we await the upcoming iPhone 16 series, the rumors about the iPhone 17 series are already knocking on our doors. A new report from The Information, citing people in the know, spills the beans on an upcoming addition to next year’s iPhone lineup. It says Apple could launch an all-new “significantly thinner” iPhone 17 model with a major redesign.

What’s even more intriguing is that it corroborates recent rumors of Apple planning an iPhone 17 Slim that surfaced around two weeks ago. You’d notice a new pattern at Cupertino: an obsession with pulling the wraps off sleek products, as seen with the latest M4 iPad Pro. It’s plausible that Apple might want to use the same skills to pull the slimmest iPhone ever.

Apple Dubs Mystery “Thinner” iPhone as D23, Internally

The report adds that Apple wants to shrink the rumored “iPhone Slim” internally dubbed D23 instead of trimming the edges. Plus, it could undergo a major redesign as much as the iPhone X. Cupertino aims for a thinner body with D23, maybe even changing the display cutout. Rumors suggest the company might swap the Dynamic Island for a smaller hole, a change in talks for the iPhone 16 series. Expectedly, the rumored model will cost more than the Pro Max variants. As of now, we rely solely on The Information report, but it’s hard not to think of an iPhone Slim, or maybe an iPhone Ultra, once rumored to replace the Pro Max variant.

The report adds that it might feature a 6.1- to 6.7-inch screen, alongside other potential upgrades, such as an aluminum chassis, an A19 chip, and an improved front camera. Interestingly, there’s no mention of an iPhone 17 Plus for next year, indicating that the lineup would remain with four models. However, Apple is still in the testing phase and might be experimenting with various designs. The publication advises taking this information with a grain of salt, as there’s a possibility that delays could extend the release beyond 2025. If it’s delayed, I’ll expect it to be a special anniversary treat; if it comes sooner, I’ll be over the moon.

