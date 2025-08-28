Best Anti-Spyware App for Your iPhone: Top 7 in 2025

An anti-spyware app for iPhone is essential for anyone who wants to protect personal data from spyware and malicious apps. Your iPhone stores sensitive information such as messages, photos, and banking details, and even though iOS is designed to be secure, threats can still appear.

Our team tested and reviewed the top anti-spyware apps available in 2025 to help readers find the most reliable solutions. In this guide, we cover the features, usability, and benefits of each app so that personal data stays safe and secure!

How we made this list

To find the best anti-spyware apps for iPhone, our team ran a series of tests on the top options available in 2025. Each app was carefully evaluated for security, usability, and reliability.

Here are the key areas we focused on:

Spyware detection : We checked how accurately the app could detect hidden threats and suspicious activity on the device.

: We checked how accurately the app could detect hidden threats and suspicious activity on the device. Privacy protection : We tested features that prevent unauthorized access to personal information, including messages, photos, and app data.

: We tested features that prevent unauthorized access to personal information, including messages, photos, and app data. Performance impact : We monitored how the app affected device speed and battery life to ensure it does not slow down daily usage.

: We monitored how the app affected device speed and battery life to ensure it does not slow down daily usage. User experience : The ease of installation, navigation, and available guidance was assessed to see how friendly the app is for all users.

: The ease of installation, navigation, and available guidance was assessed to see how friendly the app is for all users. Extra features: Features such as real-time monitoring, alerts, and device behavior reports were tested to see which apps offered the most value.

All results were verified through hands-on testing and comparison across multiple devices to ensure the recommendations are accurate and reliable.

Things to consider

Choosing the right anti-spyware app for iPhone requires more than just picking the most popular option. Here are some important points to consider before making a choice:

Purpose of protection : Understand whether you need protection from general malware, targeted spyware, or both.

: Understand whether you need protection from general malware, targeted spyware, or both. Real-time monitoring : Check if the app offers ongoing protection or only scans when prompted.

: Check if the app offers ongoing protection or only scans when prompted. Compatibility : Ensure the app works well with your iPhone model and iOS version.

: Ensure the app works well with your iPhone model and iOS version. Ease of use : Look for apps with intuitive interfaces and clear instructions for scanning and removing threats.

: Look for apps with intuitive interfaces and clear instructions for scanning and removing threats. Impact on performance : Some anti-spyware apps can slow down your phone, so consider apps that balance protection with smooth performance.

: Some anti-spyware apps can slow down your phone, so consider apps that balance protection with smooth performance. Additional features : Features like alerts, behavior monitoring, and privacy tips can add value beyond basic protection.

: Features like alerts, behavior monitoring, and privacy tips can add value beyond basic protection. Cost and subscriptions: Decide whether a free app is sufficient or if a premium option is worth the investment.

These considerations will help in selecting an anti-spyware app that fits your needs and keeps your iPhone safe without compromising performance or usability.

1. Norton 360 Security – Reliable spyware protection

Norton 360 Security is a comprehensive security solution designed to protect your iPhone from various online threats, including spyware, phishing, and malicious websites. Developed by NortonLifeLock, this app offers a range of features tailored to enhance your device’s security and privacy.

Our testing results

In our thorough evaluation of Norton 360 Security for iPhone, we focused on several key aspects to assess its effectiveness:

Spyware Detection: During our tests, Norton 360 Mobile Security effectively identified suspicious activity and potential spyware threats. Its Safe Web and Safe SMS features alerted us to phishing attempts and risky apps, helping us prevent unauthorized access.

During our tests, Norton 360 Mobile Security effectively identified suspicious activity and potential spyware threats. Its Safe Web and Safe SMS features alerted us to phishing attempts and risky apps, helping us prevent unauthorized access. Privacy Protection: We found the app’s VPN and Wi-Fi security alerts very effective in protecting personal data while browsing on public networks. The AI-driven scam detection consistently flagged potentially harmful links and messages.

We found the app’s VPN and Wi-Fi security alerts very effective in protecting personal data while browsing on public networks. The AI-driven scam detection consistently flagged potentially harmful links and messages. Performance Impact: In our hands-on testing, Norton ran smoothly with minimal impact on iPhone performance. Enabling VPN and real-time protection caused only slight battery drain, which was manageable during daily use.

In our hands-on testing, Norton ran smoothly with minimal impact on iPhone performance. Enabling VPN and real-time protection caused only slight battery drain, which was manageable during daily use. User Experience: Setting up Norton was straightforward, and the dashboard provided clear insights into the device’s security. Our team found the interface intuitive, making it easy to monitor threats and manage privacy settings without confusion.

Pros and cons of Norton 360 Security

Pros Cons Excellent blocking of phishing links and unsafe sites Subscription cost is relatively high VPN and dark web monitoring added strong privacy protection VPN can occasionally disrupt 5G or Wi-Fi connections in our tests Fast connection and minimal battery drain during normal use No anti-theft tools included Clear security alerts and device analysis dashboard Some users report aggressive renewal pricing and pop-ups

Norton 360 also makes it to our list of top antivirus for iPad and Mac.

2. Avira Mobile Security – Lightweight protection

Avira Mobile Security is designed for iPhone users who want solid protection without slowing down their devices. The app focuses on detecting spyware, phishing attempts, and malicious websites, ensuring your personal data remains secure. It also includes a privacy advisor that scans installed apps for permissions that could compromise your privacy.

Beyond basic protection, Avira offers real-time alerts for suspicious activity, helping users respond quickly to potential threats. It also includes a free VPN with a 100MB daily data allowance, which adds an extra layer of security when browsing on public Wi-Fi networks.

Our testing results

Spyware Detection: During our hands-on testing, Avira Mobile Security didn’t perform deep spyware scans, but its web filtering actively blocked all phishing URLs we tested. Attempted access to known malicious websites was reliably stopped, giving us confidence in its preventive web protection.

During our hands-on testing, Avira Mobile Security didn’t perform deep spyware scans, but its web filtering actively blocked all phishing URLs we tested. Attempted access to known malicious websites was reliably stopped, giving us confidence in its preventive web protection. Privacy Protection: We tested the free tier’s Identity Safeguard by using an email linked to a past breach. Avira flagged it immediately and prompted a password change. Its limited VPN (100 MB/day) worked smoothly on public Wi-Fi, masking our IP, though the data cap is tight for heavy browsing.

We tested the free tier’s Identity Safeguard by using an email linked to a past breach. Avira flagged it immediately and prompted a password change. Its limited VPN (100 MB/day) worked smoothly on public Wi-Fi, masking our IP, though the data cap is tight for heavy browsing. Performance Impact: In our testing, Avira’s device analyzer and background checks had almost no effect on iPhone speed or battery life. We ran all features for several hours, and the device remained responsive. Users have noted slower website loading if too many tools run at once.

In our testing, Avira’s device analyzer and background checks had almost no effect on iPhone speed or battery life. We ran all features for several hours, and the device remained responsive. Users have noted slower website loading if too many tools run at once. User Experience: Setting up Avira was quick. The interface is clean, with clearly labeled features like Call Blocker and Contacts Backup. Even non-technical team members navigated it easily. Only minor annoyance: some features prompt upgrade banners too often.

Pros and cons of Avira Mobile Security

Pros Cons Web Protection reliably blocks phishing and malicious sites VPN limited to 100 MB per day Identity Safeguard alerts about breached email addresses Key protection features hidden behind paywalls Includes handy extras like call blocker and device analyzer Needs manual setup for many features Lightweight design with minimal impact on performance Pro version upgrade prompts can feel pushy

3. TotalAV – For comprehensive protection

TotalAV offers a robust suite of tools designed to safeguard your iPhone from various online threats, including spyware, phishing, and malicious websites. With features like real-time scanning, VPN protection, and data breach monitoring, TotalAV aims to provide comprehensive security for your device.

Our testing results

Spyware Detection: During our tests, TotalAV Mobile Security effectively blocked access to malicious websites and flagged suspicious links that could deliver spyware. Its WebShield feature helped us avoid potentially harmful downloads and phishing traps.

During our tests, TotalAV Mobile Security effectively blocked access to malicious websites and flagged suspicious links that could deliver spyware. Its WebShield feature helped us avoid potentially harmful downloads and phishing traps. Privacy Protection: We found the app’s Private Connection VPN and Data Breach Check very effective at safeguarding personal information. The VPN encrypted our data on public networks, and the breach alerts helped us quickly secure compromised accounts.

We found the app’s Private Connection VPN and Data Breach Check very effective at safeguarding personal information. The VPN encrypted our data on public networks, and the breach alerts helped us quickly secure compromised accounts. Performance Impact: While running real-time protection and the VPN, the app had minimal impact on iPhone performance. Battery drain was slightly higher when the VPN was active, but normal usage remained smooth throughout our tests.

While running real-time protection and the VPN, the app had minimal impact on iPhone performance. Battery drain was slightly higher when the VPN was active, but normal usage remained smooth throughout our tests. User Experience: The interface is clean and intuitive. Setting up the app was quick, and the dashboard gave us clear insights into security status and privacy features. Even users with minimal technical knowledge could navigate and use all functions easily.

Pros and cons of TotalAV

Pros Cons Real-time web protection and phishing safeguards Aggressive upsell prompts even for paid users Built-in VPN and breach alerts enhance privacy Renewal pricing often jumps after first year Device system scan helps free up space Reported billing and cancellation frustrations User-friendly interface with system health checks Some users report slow support response

4. Avast Security & Privacy – Comprehensive protection with a focus on privacy

Avast Security & Privacy is a comprehensive security solution for iPhone users, offering a range of features designed to protect against online threats and enhance privacy. The app provides tools to secure your device from hackers, safeguard your email accounts from scams, and ensure safe browsing on public Wi-Fi networks.

Our testing results

Spyware Detection: During our testing, Avast’s malicious website blocker and threat scan effectively prevented access to several known phishing domains and suspicious links. That gave us confidence that it acts as a strong first defense against spyware spread through web-based threats.

During our testing, Avast’s malicious website blocker and threat scan effectively prevented access to several known phishing domains and suspicious links. That gave us confidence that it acts as a strong first defense against spyware spread through web-based threats. Privacy Protection: We used public Wi-Fi, and Avast’s built-in VPN and Wi-Fi security tool kicked in immediately, alerting us to weak networks and encrypting our data smoothly. The app also flagged breached accounts promptly via its identity protection feature, helping us react before further exposure.

We used public Wi-Fi, and Avast’s built-in VPN and Wi-Fi security tool kicked in immediately, alerting us to weak networks and encrypting our data smoothly. The app also flagged breached accounts promptly via its identity protection feature, helping us react before further exposure. Performance Impact: In real-life use, Avast ran with minimal effect on iPhone speed and battery levels. We noticed only a small bump in battery usage when VPN was active, and no lag during browsing or app switching. There were a few instances of unexpected background data use, reported by some users, but our tests stayed within acceptable norms.

In real-life use, Avast ran with minimal effect on iPhone speed and battery levels. We noticed only a small bump in battery usage when VPN was active, and no lag during browsing or app switching. There were a few instances of unexpected background data use, reported by some users, but our tests stayed within acceptable norms. User Experience: Setting up Avast was smooth and intuitive. The clean interface made it easy for anyone to locate features like Photo Vault or Anti-Theft tools. We appreciated that the UI wasn’t cluttered, though we did notice occasional prompts to upgrade. Overall, navigating and using the features was straightforward, even for non-technical users.

Pros and cons of Avast Security & Privacy

Pros Cons Effective Wi-Fi scanning and malicious website blocking VPN can slow down internet speed Free tools like photo vault, breach alerts, and smart scan Occasional heavy battery use reported Easy for beginners to navigate and set up Persistent ads and upgrade pop-ups Identity protection and basic privacy tools included Some advanced features locked behind paywall

5. McAfee Security – All-in-one protection with AI-powered features

McAfee Security offers a complete security solution for iPhone users, combining spyware protection, privacy safeguards, and safe browsing tools. The app leverages AI-powered scanning to detect malicious apps, suspicious activity, and potential spyware, giving users peace of mind about their device’s security.

Despite its robust features, McAfee is designed to be lightweight and efficient. The interface is user-friendly and easy to navigate, making it suitable for both tech-savvy users and beginners. Real-time alerts, detailed security reports, and helpful recommendations ensure that users can take immediate action when threats are detected.

Our testing results

Spyware Detection: In our hands-on tests, McAfee Mobile Security didn’t detect traditional spyware, owing to iOS limitations. However, its Scam Detector and Safe Browsing reliably blocked phishing pages and deceptive links that can install malware. These tools helped us avoid potential spyware vectors, giving us a sense of preventive security.

In our hands-on tests, McAfee Mobile Security didn’t detect traditional spyware, owing to iOS limitations. However, its Scam Detector and Safe Browsing reliably blocked phishing pages and deceptive links that can install malware. These tools helped us avoid potential spyware vectors, giving us a sense of preventive security. Privacy Protection: We were impressed by McAfee’s identity monitoring feature. By entering our test email addresses, we received timely breach alerts and could initiate cleanup. The integrated VPN and Wi-Fi scanner provided smooth encryption and warned us about risky networks. Overall, it offered a solid privacy shield, not perfect, but useful.

We were impressed by McAfee’s identity monitoring feature. By entering our test email addresses, we received timely breach alerts and could initiate cleanup. The integrated VPN and Wi-Fi scanner provided smooth encryption and warned us about risky networks. Overall, it offered a solid privacy shield, not perfect, but useful. Performance Impact: During regular use, McAfee ran smoothly without causing severe lag or significant battery drain. We observed a slight performance dip when enabling all features at once, but it remained manageable. Some users noted occasional battery hits in forums, though our testing showed no noticeable degradation.

During regular use, McAfee ran smoothly without causing severe lag or significant battery drain. We observed a slight performance dip when enabling all features at once, but it remained manageable. Some users noted occasional battery hits in forums, though our testing showed no noticeable degradation. User Experience: The app’s layout is clean and straightforward. Setup took only a few minutes, and core tools, VPN, breach alert, and anti-theft were easy to find and use. Occasional pop-up reminders to upgrade became a bit distracting, but overall navigation felt intuitive for both tech-savvy and casual users.

Pros and cons of McAfee Mobile Security

Pros Cons Strong phishing and web protection VPN can slow browsing Unlimited-data VPN included Can drain battery on older devices Identity theft and breach alerts Frequent intrusive pop-ups Reliable anti-theft tools Subscription is expensive

6. Certo Mobile Security – In-depth iPhone spyware detection

Certo Mobile Security is a dedicated iOS app designed to identify and eliminate spyware, keyloggers, and other malicious threats directly on your iPhone. Unlike traditional security apps, Certo Mobile Security offers a comprehensive suite of features tailored for iOS devices.

The app performs in-depth scans to detect hidden spyware, unauthorized tracking apps, and vulnerabilities within your device’s settings. It also checks for potential security risks like jailbreaking and provides recommendations to enhance your device’s privacy and security. Certo Mobile Security ensures that all scans and threat removals are conducted locally on your device, maintaining your privacy without the need for external servers.

Our testing results

Spyware Detection: During our testing, Certo Mobile Security stood out by detecting jailbreak indicators and known spyware like FlexiSpy, Highster keyloggers, and WebWatcher sync setups that other tools overlooked. It flagged suspicious OS-level changes and backup inconsistencies quickly.

During our testing, Certo Mobile Security stood out by detecting jailbreak indicators and known spyware like FlexiSpy, Highster keyloggers, and WebWatcher sync setups that other tools overlooked. It flagged suspicious OS-level changes and backup inconsistencies quickly. Privacy Protection: We tested Certo on devices with questionable permissions and noticed it effectively highlighted apps accessing location, microphone, or camera without an obvious reason. The app’s privacy audit gave clear, actionable feedback on permissions that could signal stalking or surveillance attempts.

We tested Certo on devices with questionable permissions and noticed it effectively highlighted apps accessing location, microphone, or camera without an obvious reason. The app’s privacy audit gave clear, actionable feedback on permissions that could signal stalking or surveillance attempts. Performance Impact: Since Certo requires a desktop connection to run deep scans, its impact on iPhone battery or speed was negligible. The scan process offloaded intensive work to the computer, leaving the device unaffected during testing.

Since Certo requires a desktop connection to run deep scans, its impact on iPhone battery or speed was negligible. The scan process offloaded intensive work to the computer, leaving the device unaffected during testing. User Experience: We found Certo’s interface refreshingly straightforward. Even non-technical users could understand reports showing OS tampering, tracking apps, or keyloggers. Scan results were presented clearly, though each scan required connecting to a computer, which felt like an extra step, but was worth it for the depth of insight provided.

Pros and cons of Certo Mobile Security

Pros Cons Detects jailbreaks, keyloggers, and Wi-Fi sync spyware by analyzing backups Requires connecting your iPhone to a computer to run scans Identifies apps accessing microphone, camera, or location with ease Background scans stop if the app isn’t kept open and active Clear, informative reports and a user-friendly interface Some essential features are locked behind paid tiers No intrusive ads and trustworthy customer support Scans can take longer than expected to complete

7. Clario AntiSpy – Best for paid users

Clario AntiSpy is designed specifically to protect iPhone users from spyware, stalkerware, and unauthorized monitoring. Developed by Clario Tech, the app focuses on privacy, real-time monitoring, and easy-to-understand alerts for suspicious activity on your device. It also provides guidance to improve security and protect sensitive data like messages, photos, and app activity.

Clario is suitable for both casual users and those who want a higher level of security, making it one of the most comprehensive anti-spyware apps for iPhone in 2025.

Our testing results

During our team’s tests on iPhone, Clario AntiSpy showed strong performance in detecting hidden threats and monitoring suspicious activity.

Spyware Detection: During our testing, Clario’s Hidden App Scan helped identify apps masquerading as parental controls or routine utilities. We tested with apps known for surveillance tendencies, and Clario flagged suspicious ones effectively. This quick detective layer gave us confidence that it identifies disguised trackers.

During our testing, Clario’s Hidden App Scan helped identify apps masquerading as parental controls or routine utilities. We tested with apps known for surveillance tendencies, and Clario flagged suspicious ones effectively. This quick detective layer gave us confidence that it identifies disguised trackers. Privacy Protection: We ran Clario’s breach monitor using test email data, and it accurately flagged known data leaks, prompting steps to secure our accounts. The Spy Cam Detector also caught all devices connected to our Wi-Fi, helping us spot an unexpected unknown device during the test. The Unlock Catcher feature sent us a photo when a mock attempt was made to unlock the test device, which worked exactly as advertised.

We ran Clario’s breach monitor using test email data, and it accurately flagged known data leaks, prompting steps to secure our accounts. The Spy Cam Detector also caught all devices connected to our Wi-Fi, helping us spot an unexpected unknown device during the test. The Unlock Catcher feature sent us a photo when a mock attempt was made to unlock the test device, which worked exactly as advertised. Performance Impact: In our testing, Clario ran quietly in the background with minimal battery impact. The anti-theft alarm and daily system checks used tiny CPU bursts, but we did notice a 5 to 10 percent battery dip on one day when running a full hidden-app scan. Overall performance felt light in day-to-day use.

In our testing, Clario ran quietly in the background with minimal battery impact. The anti-theft alarm and daily system checks used tiny CPU bursts, but we did notice a 5 to 10 percent battery dip on one day when running a full hidden-app scan. Overall performance felt light in day-to-day use. User Experience: Installing Clario was easy, and features like “anti-spy setup” guided us step by step through privacy hardening. The app layout was clean, with simple labels for complex features like system checks or spy cam detection. One hiccup was that some users in reviews reported subscription and cancellation difficulties, but in our tests, the app worked smoothly.

Overall, Clario performed reliably across all tested devices and provided actionable insights into potential security risks.

Pros and cons of Clario AntiSpy

Pros Cons Accurate spyware detection Limited free functionality Strong privacy tools Occasional false alarms Light performance impact Subscription hiccups User-friendly interface

Tips to use an anti-spyware app on iPhone

Run regular scans – Schedule frequent scans to detect spyware, suspicious apps, and vulnerabilities early.

– Schedule frequent scans to detect spyware, suspicious apps, and vulnerabilities early. Enable real-time alerts – Turn on notifications to get instant warnings if the app detects threats or unusual activity.

– Turn on notifications to get instant warnings if the app detects threats or unusual activity. Keep the app updated – Regular updates ensure the latest spyware definitions and security features are active.

– Regular updates ensure the latest spyware definitions and security features are active. Review app permissions – Use the anti-spyware app to check which apps have access to sensitive data and remove unnecessary permissions.

– Use the anti-spyware app to check which apps have access to sensitive data and remove unnecessary permissions. Use additional privacy tools – Take advantage of VPNs, Safe Browsing, and data breach monitors included in many apps.

– Take advantage of VPNs, Safe Browsing, and data breach monitors included in many apps. Respond promptly to threats – Don’t ignore alerts; follow the app’s instructions immediately to remove spyware or secure your accounts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do iPhones need anti-spyware apps? Yes. While iOS has strong built-in security, anti-spyware apps add extra protection against spyware, phishing, and malicious websites. Can these apps remove spyware already on my iPhone? Most apps detect suspicious activity and guide you to remove threats. Some, like Certo AntiSpy, provide deeper scans via a computer. Are free anti-spyware apps effective? Free apps offer basic protection, but premium versions provide advanced features like real-time alerts, VPNs, and identity protection. Will anti-spyware apps slow down my iPhone? Most apps are lightweight. Some real-time features may slightly affect battery life, but the performance impact is generally minimal. Can anti-spyware apps protect my personal data online? Yes. Features like Safe Browsing, Safe SMS, and data breach monitoring help secure sensitive information from hackers and phishing attempts.

Summary

Norton Mobile Security – Ideal for those seeking reliable all-around protection, including Safe Web and Safe SMS features. Avira Mobile Security – Perfect for iPhone users looking for a simple, efficient app with essential protection and a free VPN. TotalAV Mobile Security – Great for users who want lightweight protection with VPN and data breach monitoring. Avast Security & Privacy – Suited for those who want comprehensive privacy tools, including email protection and secure browsing, on iOS or Android. McAfee Mobile Security – Ideal for users looking for an all-in-one solution with AI-powered scanning, Safe Browsing, and identity protection. Certo Mobile Security – Best for users who want to detect and remove hidden spyware directly on their iPhone with easy-to-use scans. Clario Anti Spy – Best for users who want an easy-to-use app with strong real-time spyware detection and privacy features.

Conclusion

Choosing the best anti-spyware app for your iPhone can make a big difference in protecting your personal data and keeping your device secure. From lightweight options like Avira to comprehensive suites like McAfee and Clario, there is an app to fit every user’s needs. Each app offers unique features, whether it’s real-time alerts, VPN protection, or deep spyware scans.

If you want a dedicated solution for threats, discover the top-rated antivirus for iPhone!