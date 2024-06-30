4 Best DS Emulators for iOS in 2024

Remember the satisfaction of battling Pokemon with touch controls and strategic menu swaps? Nintendo DS brought a unique blend of gaming magic back then, and it continues to hold a special place in gamers’ hearts.

If you wish to revisit those classic titles without blowing the dust off your old handheld, you can try some exceptional and highly compatible DS emulators on your iOS devices. They are easy to use, and above all, the touch controls make the experience even better. Here is the list of the best DS emulators for iOS devices. Pick your favorite and get started now!

1. Delta Emulator

Delta Emulator is at the top of our list, and for all the right reasons. Apple generally does not support or allow emulators on its App Store, but after much testing and consideration, it is now available for everyone to download without using any third-party app stores.

Riley Testut developed this app almost a decade ago, and since then, it has continued to be one of the best DS emulators for iOS. It’s not just a DS champion; Delta Emulator conquers a whole kingdom of retro consoles, supporting NES, SNES, N64, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance alongside the Nintendo DS.

The emulator’s intuitive design makes it easy to navigate, especially for beginners. Furthermore, several save states are available, so you can save the game using these slots and pick up where you left off.

Pros

Exceptional DS emulation and highly compatible with iOS devices.

Features multi-emulator functionality for a vast library of retro games

Supports external controller

Cons

Requires downloading games from the web which can get challenging for some players.

2. iNDS

Another reliable controller that has been here for ages is iNDS. This emulator is primarily designed for Nintendo DS games, making it a dedicated choice for most classic gamers. Similar to the Delta emulator, you can also use an external controller here to enjoy all the retro games directly on your iPhone or iPad.

However, it is important to download the emulator app from a trusted website such as TutuApp or Tweakbox.

Pros

iNDS prioritizes DS emulation, ensuring compatibility and performance

Multiple customization options are available.

Touch-screen controls are designed especially for the DS layout.

You can also utilize cheat codes to speed up your gameplay.

Cons

May require some technical know-how for advanced settings.

3. RetroArch

RetroArch is a powerful emulator suite that can be configured for a wide range of consoles, including the Nintendo DS. It also works as a multi-emulator suite for classics like Atari and NES and more recent systems like the PlayStation Portable (PSP).

The app has been hailed as one of the best emulators since it supports almost every platform, from PCs and Macs to smartphones and even some game consoles. Furthermore, this is an open-source platform, so you can expect constant updates, bug fixes, and new core development.

Pros

Highly customizable for experienced gamers.

Supports iOS devices, macOS, Windows, Android, AppleTV, Linux, PlayStation, and many others.

Extensive emulation library that goes beyond just the DS.

Ideal for tech-savvy folks and experienced emulation users.

Cons

The interface is highly complex and can be overwhelming for newcomers.

RetroArch has a steep learning curve and requires quite some time to get used to.

4. DS Player

Lastly, if you are comfortable paying for Nintendo DS games on your browser, check out DS Player. Although I only found out about it a few months back, it instantly became my go-to emulator for playing a range of retro games.

The best part of this emulator is that it easily delivers ~60 fps while playing on the Safari browser. It consumes very little battery power, which most emulator apps fail to offer. You can simply visit the website, upload the games, and start playing.

Pros

Does not require downloading or installing any app. And accessible through any web browser.

Add the page to the home screen to enable full-screen and save the game.

Plays both NDS and GBA games.

Perfect for beginners and newcomers.

Cons

Relies heavily on your internet connection. It might lag or slow down.

Limited features compared to dedicated emulators.

Other emulators available on the web that run DS games definitely exist. However, there’s no proof that they’re secure enough to be used on your iPhone or iPad. Furthermore, make sure to download the apps from a trusted source and perform thorough research.