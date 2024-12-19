Best iPhone for Seniors: Top Models for Simplicity, Performance, and Ease of Use

Buying an iPhone for seniors isn’t easy. While they don’t require the latest camera or the fastest processor, you do need to ensure that their device has all the necessary features and is simple enough to use.

Typically, we’d recommend buying any old iPhone, but since features like Satellite Connectivity and Emergency SOS are exclusive to the iPhone 14 or higher series, the buying process is a bit complex. This guide will detail the three best iPhones you can buy for seniors.

1. iPhone 14

Image Source: Apple

Pros Cons Supports emergency features Older Processor Costs $599/£599 Great Display

The iPhone 14 may be two generations old, but it’s still supported. And thanks to the price cuts, you can buy a new iPhone 14 from Apple at just $599/£599, making it a great deal.

For the price, you get a great 6.1-inch Super Retina display with all the HDR certifications and a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The A15 Bionic is still powerful enough for everyday tasks like web browsing, video calls, and even casual gaming. Moreover, the device will be supported for years to come.

However, the iPhone 14 is our overall pick mainly because it supports features like Emergency SOS, Satellite Connectivity, Roadside Assistance, and Crash Detection. In an emergency or crash, these tools can be very helpful in getting timely assistance, which can be the difference between life and death.

2. iPhone 15 Plus

Image Source: Apple

Pros Cons Bigger and brighter display Handling can be difficult Amazing battery life Relatively new processor

The iPhone 15 Plus is a relatively new phone, and at $799/£799, it costs a whole $100 more than the iPhone 14 Plus. We initially debated against the 15 Plus, considering the iPhone 14 Plus is still available, but ultimately settled on it for two reasons.

First, the iPhone 15 Plus is a significant generational update to the 14 series, with the new dynamic island design, A16 Bionic chip, and a big 6.7-inch display that supports up to 2000 nits of peak brightness and makes reading text super easy for seniors.

The battery life is also awesome, lasting up to two days on light usage. And the cameras are a big step up for the occasional photo and video-taking scenarios.

3. iPhone SE (3rd Gen)

Image Source: Apple

Pros Cons Costs just $429/£429 It doesn’t come with emergency features Familiar design and small form factor Touch ID

It’s no secret that when buying a new phone for seniors, the first option in mind would be the iPhone SE. At just $429/£429, it includes the same processor as the iPhone 14 and a very familiar design.

This design is why the SE is still on the list, as many seniors upgrading from the older generation might find it difficult to navigate a gesture-based interface. Instead, the the home button offers a tactile and familiar way to interact with the phone, and also houses Touch ID, which many people still prefer.

Another bonus of the SE’s design is its form factor. Sure, larger screens might seem logical for seniors, but the SE’s compact size makes it easy to hold and slip into pockets and handbags. Furthermore, despite its size, the A14 Bionic processor delivers excellent performance in daily tasks and gaming.

However, there is a catch. Unlike the 14 series, the iPhone SE doesn’t include life-saving features such as Satellite Connectivity, Emergency SOS, and Crash Detection.

Which iPhone Should You Buy?

At last, buying the right iPhone for your loved ones depends on three factors: price, form factor, and additional features. If you want to buy an iPhone on a budget, then the iPhone SE is a good choice. It has all the essential features, a great processor, and a familiar design with a home button.

However, if you want a new iPhone with a better display, cameras, and new emergency features, our overall pick is still the iPhone 14. You can also consider the iPhone 15 Plus if the bigger display and battery seem appealing.