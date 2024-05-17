iPhone 16 Display Production Right on Schedule for September Launch

It seems that Apple is inching closer to readying the upcoming iPhone 16 models. According to a new report from DSCC’s Ross Young on X (paywalled), the display production of standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models will start in June. Given that Young had reported that the display production of the iPhone 15 series around the same time last year, hints that things are right on schedule ahead of the fall launch event.

Just so you know, Apple is bringing several changes to this year’s iPhone lineup, particularly in the iPhone 16 Pro series, per rumors. Per rumors and dummy units, the iPhone 16 Pro will have a 6.3-inch screen, up from the current 6.1-inch, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be even bigger at 6.9 inches, up from the current 6.7-inch. The regular iPhone 16 stays the same at 6.1 inches, and the iPhone 16 Plus gets a bump to 6.7 inches. Although the screen size seems likely, it’s best to take this with a grain of salt.

The general routine and nature of such productions suggest that Apple’s suppliers will produce the display and ship it to factories for assembling ahead of the launch. If everything goes right on schedule, we’ll likely see at least four iPhones — iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max — debut in September. Among the four upcoming iPhone 16 models, according to Young, the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro are expected to have the highest production volumes in June. Meanwhile, the displays for the 16 Plus and 16 Pro Max are likely to increase production later in the summer.

That said, we’ll hear more about the software side of the upcoming iPhone 16 series (with possibly some features being an iPhone 16 Pro model exclusive) during the upcoming annual WWDC event.

