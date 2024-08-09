Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case: A Sound Investment?

A good phone case can be vital for some, which is why I’m taking a look at the Full Leather Wallet Case for iPhone from Mujjo. While some folks may go back and forth regarding the necessity of an iPhone case, plenty of people still find the extra protection to be quite beneficial. With so many options online, it can be difficult to choose one that’s right for your budget and style. Let’s take a look at Mujjo’s offerings and determine if it’s the right call for your device.

What to Know About Mujjo

If you know me and my iPhone, you know I’ve reviewed Mujjo products before and I am a fan of the company’s work. For those who don’t know, Mujjo specializes in making sustainable products with a focus on leather tech accessories. Making products not only for iPhone, but the company has accessories for AirPods, MacBook, and even AirTags.

Today, I’m looking at their full leather wallet case for the iPhone 15 Pro. However, bear in mind that they make a variety of cases for iPhones going as far back as the iPhone X, so if you’re running an older device, it’s likely you’ll still be able to find something you like from the company.

It’s also worth mentioning that Mujjo provides global shipping, a two-year guarantee on all the company’s products and a fourteen-day return policy. Good stuff!

Full Leather Wallet Case: What I Like

So, before I begin, I want to make it clear that I’m not a big fan of wallet phone cases. I still plan on giving this iPhone case a fair chance, but I will admit that I am a bit biased. Don’t get me wrong, there are times when I can see a wallet case being incredibly useful, such as taking your phone and necessary cards to a county fair or waterpark, but most of the time, I just don’t see it. I like my wallet and phone separate, but that’s just me.

With that being said, Mujjo’s offerings of an iPhone wallet case are about what I expected, which is a compliment. I recently took a look at their standard leather case and it held up to my scrutinizing. Looking at the wallet case, it reminds me how much I like the premium leather the company uses.

Tanned in the Netherlands, the leather itself received a Gold rating by the Leather Working Group for its environmental standards. This combined with the Japanese microfiber lining really makes this case scream professional.

Something else I really like about the case is the grip it gives me on my device. While I do prefer a naked iPhone, I’m not a fan of how slippery the back glass can be. Like many, I’ve found myself accidentally dropping my iPhone because it slipped out of my hands. The leather really gives a nice grip to my device.

I will also say that overall, the leather is going to help provide great protection for an iPhone. It’s rugged and sturdy, though, it may be a bit too sturdy. This brings me to my next section.

What I Don’t Like About the Case

While the leather is solid, folks may find the case to be a bit too stiff while it’s still new. However, can you really fault the manufacturer for an out-of-the-box leather product being stiff? Maybe, but I wouldn’t. With that in mind, getting the case on was rather easy, but getting it back off was a bit of a challenge. For those who like cleaning their device, this may cause problems for them down the road. I recommend peeling the case back from the top-right edge if you want to take it off.

In terms of the pocket on the case, Mujjo advertises it as being capable of holding two to three cards, but with the case being so new and rigid, it was actually hard to get all three in the pocket. Again, this is likely because the leather needs to be worn in a bit, but experiences may vary for folks. Also, note that the pocket itself may have a bit of residue from the leather, but this is to be expected with new leather.

Focusing on these things, it makes me wonder how the case will perform after long-term use. Will the leather hold? Honestly, more than likely, but it also wouldn’t surprise me if the leather stretched too much over time. I also worry about the stitching holding the pocket to the case, as it seems likely to come undone with long-term use.

The Final Word: Is the Case Worth Your Money?

If you plan on buying this case, I would consider the long-term and the short-term effects. While you are definitely going to get a product that defends your iPhone, it’s likely going to be a bit stiff in the beginning, and then it may become too loose in the long run. However, since this is leather we’re talking about, results are going to vary. I also can’t blame Mujjo in the long-term, as many phone cases have a hard time lasting the life of the device.

With that being said, I think the case is good for anyone who wants a professional look for their iPhone and also needs to carry around a couple of cards. As mentioned above, I think this case is good for a day at an amusement park, or for a business professional that plans on keeping their card in their pocket. I also really like the color options provided for the leather (Burgundy, Monaco Blue, Dark Tan and Black), with Burgundy being the biggest winner in my book.

For $44.80, it’s not a bad price for a quality iPhone case, though some may prefer to look elsewhere.

