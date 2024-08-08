Mujjo Full Leather Case Review: Is It Worth Your Money?

While some may say modern iPhone models no longer need a case, many still consider it essential. Considering the price you pay for an Apple product can often be pretty outrageous, it makes sense that you’d want to protect it. With that in mind, let’s take a look at Mujjo’s full leather case for iPhone and determine if it’s a worthy purchase for your smartphone.

Looking at the Company

I’ve taken a look at some Mujjo products in the past, such as its glass screen protectors and insulated gloves, so I knew right off the rip that my iPhone was going to be in good hands. However, if you’re not familiar with Mujjo, the company specializes in premium leather and focuses on sustainability.

The company makes a variety of products including laptop sleeves, cases for AirPods, and even AirTag keychains. Of course, today I want to take a look at the leather case for the iPhone 15 Pro. Though, don’t worry if you’re not running the latest device, as Mujjo makes cases for devices going all the way back to the XS and even the iPhone 8, so there is something for virtually everybody.

Before taking a look at the case, I also want to say that it’s cool that the company offers 14-day returns, a two-year guarantee on their products, and even international shipping. That’s pretty neat!

Mujjo Full Leather Case: The Good

Anyone who has read my opinions before most likely already knows that I’m not a fan of iPhone cases. Live free, man! My feelings on cases are especially true for the iPhone 15 Pro. While I love the device, it is pretty thick even without a case. However, I like the thickness of the device because it feels good in my hands.

However, what happens if you throw a case on a thick iPhone?

While I do love the shape and weight of my device, I’m not entirely a fan of how slippery it can be. While that glass backing is great to look at, it can be easy for the device to slip out of my hands. Fortunately, one of my favorite aspects of the Mujjo Leather Case is that it provides an excellent grip on my device. This is especially useful when I’m doom scrolling social media with my phone directly above my face at two in the morning rather than sleeping.

Another aspect I really like about this case is the “machine-melded camera bump” that goes around the edge of the camera. Considering I bought an iPhone 15 Pro pretty much for the camera (among other things), it’s nice seeing the effort put into protecting it. Observing the overall fit of the case on my iPhone, I know it is going to do a great job protecting my device. Though, that does bring me to my next topic.

What Could Use Some Work

While the full leather case does a great job of protecting my iPhone, it might do too good of a job. Once my device was in the case, it wasn’t entirely easy getting it back out. In fact, I found that going at it from the top-right corner produced the best results in terms of removal. However, this is likely because the leather itself is still a bit stiff due to it being a new case. In a couple of months, the leather may stretch out a bit, though this may cause a problem as well.

You may find yourself with a case that’s difficult to take off (making cleaning a chore), or you may end up with a case that’s too loose for your device, meaning you’ll need to buy another one. However, since it’s leather, experiences will likely vary, and I have not had the case in my possession long enough to make a real call. Fortunately, it is MagSafe, so there is no need to worry about taking the case off to charge your iPhone.

Another qualm I have about the case is that it makes my bulky iPhone 15 even bulkier. While this isn’t entirely the fault of the company, I feel the case itself could be a bit thinner to accommodate the thickness of the device. I’d say the case itself has a medium size to it, so keep that in mind.

The Final Word: Is the Case Worth Your Money?

If you’re looking for something that screams “business professional”, or you need some strong protection for your device, then yes, I think the case is absolutely worth your money. Mujjo makes solid products, and the color options (Black, Dark Tan, Burgundy, and Monaco Blue) mean consumers have a couple of solid choices. The Burgundy looks especially slick, I will say.

While I think a business professional will absolutely love the look of this case, I don’t think I can say that it’s for everybody. Those with smaller hands who already find the iPhone 15 Pro to be too large may have a difficult time with the case, and some folks may be turned off by the leather (sorry, vegans). With that being said, if these cases match your style, then I think they’re definitely worth the purchase price. While the cases are a tad bulky, they look good and will do an excellent job protecting your device.

