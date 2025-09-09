Will iPhone 15 Get Apple Intelligence? No, & Here’s Why

If you own an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus, your device won’t receive Apple Intelligence. Apple’s new AI system only works on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, along with newer devices.

The reason is hardware, not software. Let’s break it down in detail!

Why iPhone 16 Won’t Get Apple Intelligence?

Apple Intelligence was introduced with iOS 18 as Apple’s big step into AI-powered features. It can rewrite text, generate images, create custom emojis, organize notifications, and even make Siri much smarter.

But here’s the catch:

Only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max support Apple Intelligence.

The regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus do not, even though they can run iOS 18.

The key difference is the chip : iPhone 15 Pro models have the A17 Pro chip, designed to handle AI tasks. iPhone 15 and 15 Plus use the older A16 chip, which lacks the processing power Apple says is needed.

:

In short, Apple Intelligence isn’t just about iOS. It’s tied to the hardware!

List of devices compatible with Apple Intelligence (Image source: Apple)

Feature iPhone 15 / 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro / Pro Max Chipset A16 Bionic A17 Pro RAM 6 GB 8 GB iOS 18 Support Yes Yes Apple Intelligence Not supported Supported Future AI Updates No Yes

Check out the full list of iPhones that support Apple Intelligence!

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Apple ever add Apple Intelligence to the iPhone 15 in the future? No. Since the A16 chip doesn’t meet the requirements, it’s not something a software update can fix. Which iPhones support Apple Intelligence? Only the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all iPhone 16 models. What can Apple Intelligence actually do? It can rewrite and summarize text, generate images and emojis, make Siri smarter, clean up photos, and prioritize notifications. Do I need to update my phone to use Apple Intelligence? Yes. You’ll need iOS 18.1 or later. It also requires certain language settings for Siri and the system language.

So, if you have a standard iPhone 15, you won’t be getting Apple Intelligence, even though your phone supports iOS 18. If Apple Intelligence is a must-have for you, the Pro lineup or newer generations will be the way to go.

Don’t forget to read our comprehensive review of Apple Intelligence and know what features you are missing out on!