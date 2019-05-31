Although Apple discontinued its line of AirPort base stations (routers), it recently released a firmware update, version 7.9.1. It fixes several security issues, one of which seems especially bad.

Impact: A base station factory reset may not delete all user information Description: The issue was addressed with improved data deletion. CVE-2019-8575: joshua stein

Check It Out: AirPort Base Stations Get 7.9.1 Firmware Update