AirPort Base Stations Get 7.9.1 Firmware Update

Andrew Orr

Although Apple discontinued its line of AirPort base stations (routers), it recently released a firmware update, version 7.9.1. It fixes several security issues, one of which seems especially bad.

Impact: A base station factory reset may not delete all user information

Description: The issue was addressed with improved data deletion.

CVE-2019-8575: joshua stein

AirPort Base Stations Get 7.9.1 Firmware Update

  1. geoduck

    Oddly enough we just retired our AirPort Base Station. What can I say we got a good deal from our provider that included a brand new WAP, and Pods to make a grid system. I’ve been using AirPorts since they were first introduced, but eventually it’s time to move on.

