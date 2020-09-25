On Thursday, Amazon’s Ring surveillance company revealed a security drone that flies around your house taking photos of everything, because what could go wrong in 2020?
The company’s promotional video highlighting the camera showed a burglar breaking into a home and getting spooked as the drone flew straight at him — “Oh, no!” he exclaimed — while the homeowner watched the encounter on his phone. “Oh, yes,” the ad proclaimed.
I know what you’re thinking. Yes, it’s a real product and not a parody from The Onion.
Check It Out: Would You Like a Flying Security Drone From Amazon?
Not from Amazon.
Let me clarify. I wouldn’t trust one from Amazon.