Apple’s macOS photography app, Aperture, had a storied and difficult past. Over at MacStories, author Stephen Hackett, recounts the history of this troubled app, its rise and fall. We tend to think of Apple’s wealth as enabling guaranteed success, but, in the end, apps are built and nurtured by human beings in competition with other companies. This is a well-told story.

Check It Out: The Story of Apple’s Aperture: Rise and Fall