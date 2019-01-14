Blackmagic eGPU Pro Available This Week

The Blackmagic eGPU Pro will be available this week for delivery and in-store pickup, a month after it became available to order.

Delivery of the Apple Store-exclusive Blackmagic eGPU Pro is scheduled for as early as Tuesday, January 15th. In-store pickup is also available for most regions, and we’re seeing Wednesday availability for that. Like its predecessor, the $1199 Blackmagic eGPU Pro is aimed at customers looking for a set-it-and-forget-it solution, and don’t mind paying a large premium for the privilege.

