Which Push Notifications Should You Allow?

Apps demand our attention by sending us push notifications, but some are more important than others. David Nield has some suggestions.

One of the problems with turning your phone off, or putting it in airplane mode to avoid distractions, is that people won’t be able to reach you in an emergency. If you want to make sure certain contacts (like your kids) can always get through, you’ve got two options using the native features on your Android or iOS phone.

