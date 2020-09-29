Cloudflare announced on Tuesday the introduction of Cloudflare Web Analytics as a free, private analytics service competing with Google Analytics.
Cloudflare does not track where visitors are going online, and can help web owners get clear and accurate information about how their sites are performing without the need to profile users. Cloudflare already processes the requests for sites on its network and can collect analytics at the edge without adding third-party analytics scripts to a website.
