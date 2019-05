We have a deal on the FuelBox Survivor Pack, a 20,000mAh portable battery with built-in solar panels for charging, a built-in LED flashlight, USB charging ports, and even built-in Qi wireless charging. It charges in 3-5 hours via USB in 3-5 hours and 6-8.6 hours using the solar charging panels. It’s $85 through our deal.

