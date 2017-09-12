Is your Qi charger keeping you up at night? Don’t worry, there’s a solution that doesn’t (necessarily) involve black electrical tape! Also in this episode, your two favorite geeks help you troubleshoot your problems, including diagosing a strange Safari launch trigger, renaming your Home Sharing store, managing multiple email addresses with Gmail, securely deleting files with High Sierra, and much more. Quick Tips abound in this episode, too, folks. Listen carefully and you shall learn!
NOMAD Intros Wireless Charging Hub with Extra USB-A and USB-C Ports
NOMAD, well known for their cables and Apple Watch bands, just released a Qi-compatible wireless charging pad for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. The wireless hub sports 7.5W output for charging your phone, along with a 3A USB-C and two 1A USB-A, and one 2.4A USB-A charging ports. Bundling in those extra ports makes it a great choice for your desk or your suitcase if you want an easy and convenient way to juice up your phone, iPad, and AirPods at the same time while you sleep. NOMAD’s Wireless Hub is priced at US$79.95 and is available at the company’s website.
This Qi Charger Was Designed to Look Good, Uses Cork Bed
We’ve seen a flurry of Qi chargers aimed at the Mac market since Apple launched iPhone 8/Plus and iPhone X. There are a ton of options if you just want a functional Qi charger, but I had one from Grovemade cross my desk last night that looks good, too. It has a 1/4″ brushed metal base to give it some heft, but what stood out for me was the natural cork bed. I think it looks way better than the plastic Qi chargers I’ve seen, plus it should grip my iPhone better. The company said it works with all of its own cases, and should work with other cases up to 3mm thick. Not surprisingly, it’s pricier than a small plastic puck, at US$79. I’m linking to the natural cork color model, but it’s also available with charcoal gray cork.
CES – MyCharge Battery Pack With Passthrough Qi Charging
LAS VEGAS – myCharge, long-time makers of quality battery packs and charging bricks, this week announced at CES the upcoming availability of a new portable battery with two Qi surfaces built-in. The US$79.99 Portable Power Bank Unplugged 10K Dual is about the shape of a smartphone, and features a Qi pad on top so that your phone will charge when the battery pack is simply up against it. Cleverly, myCharge has included a Qi coil on the bottom of the pack, as well, allowing it to charge from a Qi pad (like then $29 myCharge Powerdisc shown in the picture). In a true “passthrough” sense, a phone stacked on top of a charging battery pack will see the phone charge first, then the pack afterwards, making for a very convenient setup to have on your desk or bedside table. Stack ’em at night to charge, grab ’em in the morning and go! The myCharge Portable Power Bank Unplugged 10 Dual will be available in March and has a list price of $79.99.
CES - Belkin Announces Wireless Car Charging Mount, Other Qi Wireless Chargers
Belkin started CES early on Friday, with the announcement of several Qi-enabled wireless charging solutions that work with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.
Apple's iPhone Battery Response, Favorite iPhone Accessories for 2017 - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-29
Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet for the last show of the year to look at Apple’s response to the worn out iPhone battery controversy, plus they share some favorite iPhone accessories.
Apple Releases iOS 11.2, Launching Apple Pay Cash, Faster Wireless Charging, Notifications Bug Fix [Update]
This update marks the official launch of Apple Pay Cash, the company’s peer-to-peer payment platform, and support for faster wireless charging on iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus with 7.5W Qi chargers.
Fighting The Machine & Saying the S-Word – Mac Geek Gab 682
iOS 11 brought battery life issues for many – but not all – users, and Dave and John have a few solutions for those affected. But that’s not all you get, of course. Many tips, questions answered, and Cool Stuff Found round out the episode, including cable modem picks, iPhone X discussion, wireless charging devices, and an interesting backup analysis from a listener. Download, press play, and enjoy!
iPhone X First Impressions - TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-06
Dave Hamilton and Jeff Gamet share their thoughts on the iPhone X after spending a weekend with Apple’s new smartphone.
Here's What You Need to Know About the iPhone and Wireless Charging
The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X all support wireless charging. Here’s what you need to know.
Pi Plans to Make the iPhone's Wireless Charging Contactless
The iPhone 8 and iPhone X add convenience to charging up thanks to their Qi support, but Pi wants to remove the charging plate so our smartphones only need to be nearby to juice up.
5 Wireless Charging Pads for Your iPhone 8 and iPhone X
Apple’s AirPower won’t be out until next year but that doesn’t mean you have to wait that long to use wireless charging with your iPhone 8 or iPhone X.
AirPods Wireless Charging Case May Ship in December
Apple’s AirPower and Qi-compatible wireless charging case for AirPods may ship this December.
Apple Uses 'One More Thing' to Announce iPhone X [Update]
The new 5.8-inch model sports an OLED screen, Face ID instead of Touch ID, and inductive charging support.