How Apple’s ‘Powder’ Shot on iPhone Video Was Made

Apple dropped a new Shot on iPhone video Monday. Titled ‘Powder’, it featured X Games snowboarders taking on fresh snow, and Cult of Mac spoke to its director, Joe Carlino.

“Lately I’ve been making content with ESPN X Games the last two years that is 100% shot on iPhone,” Carlino said. The great thing about shooting on iPhone in this context is how quick and easy it is. The small form factor devices make it easy to capture action footage that’s good enough to be used on both social media and TV broadcasts. “[Last fall], a friend of mine who works internally at Apple reached out to me about doing a full-on backcountry powder video,” he continued.