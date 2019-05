Intel’s struggle to get to a 10 nm production process, its latest CPU roadmap, the new Ice Lake CPUs, and what it all means for the Mac are nicely presented by Jason Cross at Macworld. This is must reading for all Mac users.

On Wednesday [5/8], during an investor presentation, Intel extended its public roadmap through 2020 and gave an update on future products and manufacturing processes. Here’s what that means for the Mac.

Check It Out: Intel’s Latest CPU Roadmap and Implications for Macs