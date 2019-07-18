Israeli Hacker Steals $1.7 Million in Cryptocurrency

A hacker stole cryptocurrency worth $1.7 million from victims from various European countries, The Next Web reported. At least one website he was running claimed to be running wallet software.

The perp, 31-year old Eliyahu Gigi from Tel Aviv, reportedly stole Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dash from various foreigners, including Belgians, Dutch, and Germans, Israeli news reports. Gigi is facing charges of theft, fraud, aggravated counterfeiting, use of a forged document, perjury, money laundering, and income tax offenses. According to the report, Gigi had been operating a “criminal enterprise” spanning a number of websites that allowed him to conduct his criminal activity and swindle his victims out of their money. The perp used these websites to distribute software that infected his victim’s computers, and stole cryptocurrencies.

