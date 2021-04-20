We have a deal on the Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro, a portable display that connects to your laptop as a second display wherever you go. It works with Mac, Windows, Chrome, or Linux laptop via a USB cable, and you attach it physically to the upper lid of your laptop so that it’s always with you. It slides out when you want to use it, and there’s a mirroring mode that allows you to turn it around soo you can share your screen with someone sitting across from you. It’s offers 1080p resolution, and coupon code SAVEDUEXPRO at checkout brings the price on this device down to $177.

