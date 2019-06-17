A Sorry Tale of the Nest Thermostat Gone Wrong John Martellaro @jmartellaro Under a minute read Jun 17th, 2019 7:33 PM EDT | LinkOver at Inc.com, Jason Aten tells the sorry tale of the Nest thermostat and its history. When it launched, it was a glorious, must-have product. Then Google bought Nest in 2014 and things went south, according to author Aten. Fascinating reading . Check It Out: A Sorry Tale of the Nest Thermostat Gone WrongOne Comment Add a comment txaggie90I had plans to install the Nest system just before Google purchased the company. After that, Nest became a hard no to me for the privacy standpoint. It’s a shame Apple didn’t pick up Nest before Google did. June 17, 2019 • Log in to Reply Add a CommentClick here to cancel reply.Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account
I had plans to install the Nest system just before Google purchased the company. After that, Nest became a hard no to me for the privacy standpoint. It’s a shame Apple didn’t pick up Nest before Google did.