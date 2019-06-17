A Sorry Tale of the Nest Thermostat Gone Wrong

John Martellaro

@jmartellaro
Under a minute read
| Link

Over at Inc.com, Jason Aten tells the sorry tale of the Nest thermostat and its history. When it launched, it was a glorious, must-have product. Then Google bought Nest in 2014 and things went south, according to author Aten. Fascinating reading .

Check It Out: A Sorry Tale of the Nest Thermostat Gone Wrong

A Sorry Tale of the Nest Thermostat Gone Wrong

One Comment Add a comment

  1. txaggie90

    I had plans to install the Nest system just before Google purchased the company. After that, Nest became a hard no to me for the privacy standpoint. It’s a shame Apple didn’t pick up Nest before Google did.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account